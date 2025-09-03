A legend retires from Women's Barça

European women's soccer is experiencing a historic moment that will remain etched in the memory of fans. This is not only a sporting farewell, but the end of an era that significantly helped change the perception of the game and elevate it to the highest level. Lieke Martens is retiring.

When Lieke Martens arrived at FC Barcelona in July 2017, the team was still seeking to establish itself among the continental elite. Her signing coincided with the club's major competitive leap, and she played a leading role in winning their first Champions League in 2021. This title symbolized the definitive takeoff of the section. In five seasons as a blaugrana, she played 159 official matches and scored 73 goals, numbers that reflect sustained efficiency and a crucial impact in attack.

Prominence in titles and in the evolution of the game

The Dutch forward contributed not only numbers, but also a recognizable style: dribbling, vision, and a constant ability to decide big matches. During her time in Catalonia, she won three league titles, three Copa de la Reina trophies, and one Supercopa, establishing Women's Barça as a global benchmark. Lieke Martens perfectly embodied the change in mentality at the blaugrana club, which went from competing to get closer to the elite to firmly establishing itself within it.

| FCB

The international role with Netherlands and PSG

Her international career is equally impressive. With the Netherlands national team, she played 160 matches and scored 62 goals, becoming European champion in 2017, where she was named the tournament's best player. After closing her chapter in Barcelona, she signed for PSG in 2022, where she competed until this year. Although her presence in Paris did not reach the same media impact, she kept a solid performance in the French league.

Decision shaped by motherhood and a different future

The 32-year-old footballer has explained that her retirement is due to a personal motivation: to dedicate herself fully to her son Lowen. After announcing her farewell to the national team in 2023, she is now closing the circle at club level, prioritizing family life. Martens has stated that soccer will continue to hold an essential place in her heart, but her main role will now be that of a mother.

Martens's influence on the growth of Women's Barça is indisputable. Her presence inspired a new generation of footballers and fans who witnessed how the Catalan club transformed into a powerhouse. The memory of her goals, her leadership in key moments, and her ability to decide finals will remain as a reference in the club's history. From now on, her path will be linked to her personal life, while women's soccer continues to move forward with the momentum of her example.