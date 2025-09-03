Josep Pedrerol attacks Hansi Flick: 'He has a problem, just like Ancelotti and Mourinho'

Barça's start to the season has been marked more by off-field tension than by the soccer displayed on the field. With seven points out of a possible nine, the team keeps itself near the top of the standings, but the sense of dominance and trust isn't the same as in the past. In this context, Hansi Flick's statements about egos within his squad have sparked a media storm that won't subside.

Josep Pedrerol, host of El Chiringuito, was especially harsh in his assessment of Flick's words. He stated that a coach must, above all, convince the locker room. For the journalist, if the manager senses that Lamine Yamal is getting overconfident at just 18 years old, he must speak directly with him. If the problem is with Raphinha, he must do exactly the same. What Pedrerol questions is the tactic of exposing players publicly in a press conference. He believes this breaks internal trust and creates unnecessary cracks within a group.

Comparisons with turbulent endings in Madrid

Pedrerol went further and compared Flick's attitude with episodes experienced at Real Madrid with renowned managers. He recalled that Carlo Ancelotti and José Mourinho ended their time at the white club after resorting to the method of calling out footballers in public. According to the host, those precedents should serve as a warning, since such an early wear-and-tear strategy usually has negative consequences for the dynamics of a big locker room. For him, Flick has taken too big a risk by sending that message in just the third matchday of La Liga.

| FCB

The other side of the speech: the German manager's demands

Although the media criticisms are evident, Flick's message also responds to a legitimate concern. The manager believes that the squad has lost the unity and solidarity that were key in the previous season. His phrase "egos kill success" reflects his desire to recover a collective spirit that he believes is at risk. However, the way he conveys it sparks debate, since by doing so publicly he risks losing rapport with key players this season.

Barça will face a key match against Valencia after the break, which will also be their first home game in this La Liga. Flick will have to manage the tension caused by his statements and redirect the situation so the group can regain trust and energy. The challenge will be to see whether the public criticism becomes a positive turning point or opens a rift in the locker room. For Pedrerol, the risk is clear: a manager who's won La Liga and Copa can't afford to clash with his players so soon.