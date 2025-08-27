Market opportunity for Barça: he won't renew and Joan Laporta makes a move

In a transfer market where elite defenders' prices seem to have no ceiling, what is the real value of a proven center-back when his contract is nearing its end?

This is the question being asked in FC Barcelona's offices. The Catalan club is quietly exploring an unexpected option to strengthen one of the team's key lines before the summer window closes. Joan Laporta has identified a target who combines immediate performance and very favorable financial conditions, altering the initial plans.

The contractual countdown that sets off alarms in Liverpool

The name that has burst onto the scene is Ibrahima Konaté. Liverpool's defender will see his contract with the English club expire on June 30, 2026, and as of today, negotiations for his renewal haven't reached a successful conclusion. This contractual situation puts the Anfield side in a delicate position.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

If they don't manage to extend his contract, next summer they'd be forced to sell him for a price far below his market value. His estimated market value, according to Transfermarkt, is about €60 million. That, or risk losing him for free a year later. This is the scenario where Barça sees a window of opportunity. English sources suggest Liverpool could accept an offer close to €20 million to solve the matter immediately.

How would the footballer fit in at Barça under Flick?

The Catalan club's interest in Konaté isn't recent. Even during his time at RB Leipzig, the blaugrana scouts were closely following his development. For Hansi Flick, his profile is ideal to give the backline a qualitative leap.

His physical power, recovery speed, and aerial strength make him a perfect complement to Pau Cubarsí's technique and a top-level competitor for Ronald Araujo. Last season, 2024/25, the center-back proved his reliability by playing a total of 42 matches across Premier League, Champions League, and EFL Cup, establishing himself as an important piece for his team.

This season, he remains a starter with the English team. Flick values his experience at the elite level and his knowledge of German soccer as factors that would facilitate a quick adaptation.

The numbers of the operation: between opportunity and fair play

Although the €20 million price is considered a real bargain, the operation isn't without obstacles. FC Barcelona's delicate financial situation and the strict financial fair play rules force the club to take extreme precautions.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

To complete a signing of this caliber, even at a reduced cost, the club would need to generate new income or free up salary space in the final days of the market. Moreover, Konaté's situation hasn't gone unnoticed by other major European clubs. Real Madrid is one of them. Barça knows they must act quickly if they want to turn this unexpected opportunity into a strategic reinforcement for both the present and the future.