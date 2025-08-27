Pedja Mijatovic goes after Vinicius again: 'We have to...'

Real Madrid added another victory in LaLiga, but what happened at Carlos Tartiere has left an unexpected aftermath. Beyond the result and the good start to the championship, the main name was once again Vinícius. The controversy over his gestures toward the stands and protests to the referee have provoked a reaction from a historic voice of Madridism.

Vinícius's images in Oviedo spark controversy again

The Brazilian started as a substitute at Tartiere and came on in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-1. His entrance proved decisive because he assisted Mbappé in the second goal and scored the third already in stoppage time. However, the positive was overshadowed by his gestures toward Real Oviedo's fans.

For several minutes, he confronted the stands that were heckling him and raised two fingers with a clear message: "To Segunda." He also protested insistently to the referee, even going so far as to simulate a penalty that earned him a yellow card. This behavior put him back at the center of the debate, despite having been decisive in the final result.

Mijatovic warns about the risks of keeping that behavior

Pedja Mijatovic, former footballer and former sporting director of the club, analyzed the Brazilian's moment and did not hesitate to be critical. For the Montenegrin, Vinícius's attitude doesn't represent the values that should guide a Real Madrid footballer.

"There are things that don't change. It's not worth it. For me, this behavior doesn't go with Real Madrid's jersey," he stated forcefully. He also added that "he's an excellent player, but it's necessary to assess whether it's worth having him here." These words show his concern about the impact these episodes can have on the team's image.

Xabi Alonso's role in managing the attack

Vinícius's place on the bench in Oviedo confirms that the coach has decided to apply a strict meritocracy in the starting eleven. Xabi Alonso opted for Rodrygo in attack, seeking to reward his work during the week, although the Brazilian did not end up shining. For Mijatovic, that competition can be positive as long as it doesn't become a locker room problem.

"The Vini-Rodrygo competition can be good, but it can also cause problems for the coach. For now, Xabi is clear about it, he wants players who are well grounded," the former Madridist commented. This way, he emphasized that Vinícius's status is no longer untouchable as it was in the previous era with Carlo Ancelotti.

A season start with highs and lows for the Brazilian

The start of LaLiga confirms that Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid is committed to immediate results and firm decisions in managing the locker room. Vinícius has shown his ability to make a difference in attack, but his character always keeps him under the media spotlight.

Mijatovic's words reflect a growing current of opinion: the Brazilian's talent is indisputable, but his behavior raises too many doubts. Among Madridists, a new debate is opening about whether the team can afford to live with that constant duality.