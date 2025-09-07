Official: it's already known whether Dembélé and Doué will be at Barça or PSG

National team matches are always seen as a major threat by clubs. This is what is known as the "FIFA Virus." With France, this has been clearly seen. The night after the match in Wrocław against Ukraine has cleared up doubts and raised other alarms.

The injuries to Dembélé and Doué force PSG to recalculate their roadmap with an eye on October. The right wing loses work rhythm, and the weekly planning shifts one square. The question about the trip to Catalonia already has an answer, with decisions that organize the locker room.

Official PSG report: six weeks for Dembélé, four weeks for Doué

PSG confirmed a serious injury to the right hamstring of Ousmane Dembélé, with an estimated six weeks (six weeks). The club also reported a strain in the right calf of Désiré Doué, with four weeks (four weeks) expected. Both were injured during the Ukraine–France match on Friday, at different stages of the game. With these timelines, neither will make it to the Barcelona–PSG match on October 1 at Camp Nou. A venue that is not yet secured due to the City Council's licensing issues.

Immediate schedule: Atalanta on 9/17 and trip to Catalonia on 10/1

PSG will open their European campaign against Atalanta on September 17 at Parc des Princes. Two weeks later, they will visit Barcelona, in a highly demanding match due to pace and wide duels. In between, Ligue 1 requires careful load management and a competitive starting eleven without their regular wingers. The return windows place Doué at the beginning of October and Dembélé toward the second half of the month.

Likely substitutes: Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, and Lee

Bradley Barcola is the natural replacement on the outside, with aggressive dribbling and receiving on his strong foot. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will keep threats inside, drawing help and freeing up Achraf Hakimi's runs. Lee Kang-in offers composure and the final pass, useful when PSG need to mature possessions in the opponent's half. Gonçalo Ramos gains value as a center-back anchor if the outside break on the first touch decreases.

Risk and protocols: what a serious hamstring and an elite calf require

Hamstring injuries require a strict progression of strength, speed, and neuromuscular tests before clearance. An early return increases the risk of relapse during the first competitive month after reappearance. For the calf, the timelines vary depending on whether the soleus or gastrocnemius predominates, affecting the eccentric load. PSG will integrate MRI, functional tests, and response to training to avoid surprises upon return.

Luis Enrique has a problem and Barça will try to take advantage of the fact that both stars will be absent

Without Dembélé or Doué, Paris loses dribbling on first reception and deep threat after the opponent's loss. Hansi Flick can activate high pressing, forcing uncomfortable build-up and minimizing Barcola's long runs.

The Parisian response will be to widen through Hakimi and focus the advantage with Kvaratskhelia attacking the full-back's back. The match will depend on who sets the pace on the wings, which are currently weakened by the two absences.

Soccer fans will miss the "reunion" between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal just a few days after learning which of the two is the new Ballon d'Or winner.