Luis Enrique worried about two injured players at PSG: it affects Barça

The scene in Wrocław left a strange feeling for the European champion and their bench. The scoreboard smiles on France, but the weekly plan in Paris is changing direction. The question now is simple: how can the wing be reorganized without losing immediate threat? The next few hours will decide how the wing is distributed and who takes on the peaks of workload.

Provisional medical report: Dembélé's right thigh and Doué's calf

Dembélé felt pain in the back of his right thigh and asked to be substituted. He arrived with previous discomfort in his left thigh, so his risk was already high. Doué had come off at halftime due to a calf issue and left the stadium limping. Both will leave the training camp to undergo tests in Paris and estimate realistic timelines. The second match against Iceland is now ruled out for both during the international window.

Deschamps responds and PSG protest: management under scrutiny after Wrocław

Didier Deschamps defended that the winger was fit and that the pain appeared afterwards. In Paris, they claim they warned about the risk and that it was advisable to avoid minutes in Poland. The controversy amplifies the importance of the diagnosis, because the schedule is accelerating with no margin. Luis Enrique, who also suffered a mishap, isn't satisfied either.

What Ukraine–France left behind and the tactical copy heading into October

France won 2–0 with goals from Olise and Mbappé, who equaled Henry. Hugo Ekitiké made his debut, while the two Paris players were injured at different moments in the match. The context matters because Paris host Atalanta on the 17th and travel to Catalonia on the 1st. Without fully fit wingers, depth and the threat of breaking through on first touch are reduced. The coach, recently operated on for a collarbone after a bike fall, is reworking minicamps with no margin.

What the medical data say

In professional soccer, hamstring injuries account for a large portion of days lost. European studies place average absences around three to six weeks, depending on grade and location. In addition, it should be noted that Dembélé has already had injuries in this area, which complicates everything. In the calf, the time out varies depending on whether the injury affects the soleus or gastrocnemius.

The soleus usually requires more days of work, while the gastrocnemius allows for quicker returns. Early recurrence is significant during the first month, so competitive caution is advisable. MRI scans will determine the grade.

Coach's plan: wing alternatives and minor system adjustments

Bradley Barcola offers wide ball-carrying and imbalance; he can pin pairs and free up Hakimi. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia guarantees a constant threat cutting inside and finishing, useful against mid-blocks. Lee Kang-in adds composure and the final pass, changing the tempo when it's time to mature possessions.

If two wingers are missing, the team can opt for higher interior midfielders and a deep full-back. That mix compensates for the loss of breaking runs with box occupation and more positional finishing. Kolo Muani can also appear out wide to provide depth, with Ramos pinning the center-backs.

What it means for Barça: pressure points and cross tactical advantages

Hansi Flick is preparing an aggressive Barça high up the field, punishing turnovers with short transitions. Without Dembélé or Doué, PSG reduce risk in open space but give up the threat of breaking runs. That's where Kvaratskhelia and Barcola grow, capable of drawing help and creating advantages on the outside. In the coming days and weeks, the doubts will be solved.