Joan Laporta already knows: Deco's 5 candidates for Barça's center back in 2026/2027

Barça has entered a silent turning point in its defensive line. The coaching staff detects medium-term needs and the sporting management anticipates moves with a staggered plan. The goal is to keep competitiveness without compromising financial balance, looking ahead to 2026/27 with precision.

A core that demands replacement after a painful departure in August 2025

Iñigo Martínez's departure to Arabia in August forced a recalibration of the core's roadmap. Ronald Araújo brings leadership and a long contract, but Christensen's contract ends in 2026 and his continuity depends on the season. Pau Cubarsí is essential and Gerard Martín has already played as a left-footed center-back, while Eric García remains a tactical wildcard. With this framework, Deco has selected TOP profiles that fit Hansi Flick's vision.

Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting, 2027): left foot and €60M clause

International with Portugal, Nations League 2025 champion, is a left-footed profile that Barça lacks. He stands out for his timing in anticipation, clean build-up at two heights, and precise switches of play. His market value is around €45 million and his clause is €60 million, with agency AS1 handling negotiations. On the culé board, he fits as a left-footed center-back in a 3+2 build-up, freeing Cubarsí on the strong side.

Murillo (Nottingham Forest, 2029): driven aggression and Premier-tested

Left-footed, aggressive in duels and able to carry the ball to break lines, already established in the Premier League. He renewed until 2029 and his value has soared due to performance and competitive age. His market value is around €55 million, with expectations of a high valuation in England. He would fit as a weak-side center-back to keep adjustments after losing possession and press toward the flank.

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace, 2026): opportunity if he waits until January

Right-footed who can shift to the left channel, quick into space and strong in the air despite being 6 ft. (1.82 m) tall. His transfer to Liverpool fell through at the end of the window and he enters the final year of his contract.

From January, foreign clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract, making him a valuable option. He would fit immediately in a mid-high block with coverage for advanced full-backs.

Lucas Beraldo (PSG, 2028): left foot for build-up under pressure

Signed for €20 million in 2024, the Brazilian has gained experience in demanding possession contexts. Left-footed, clean in the first pass and bold enough to play between the lines, he keeps both physical and tactical margin. His market value is around €25 million, with playing time as a condition. At Barça, he would offer alternative build-up profiles when the opponent blocks the holding midfielders.

Luis Benedetti (Palmeiras, 2029): 2006 project, 6 ft. 6 in. (1.97 m) and promising reading

Left-footed center-back, 19 years old and 6 ft. 6 in. (1.97 m) tall, with a long stride and composure on the ball. He is a projection bet with still contained value and a long contract in Brazil. His arrival would make sense as a bridge investment, with a European loan and gradual adaptation to LaLiga's pace. The fit points to 2027, with room to refine turning profiles and line coordination.

Calendar and window: clauses, pre-contracts and fair play

The ideal route blends opportunity and control. Inácio offers a clear path through his clause if fair play allows. Guéhi opens a pre-contract scenario starting in January; Murillo depends on the Premier price; Beraldo requires a negotiated window; Benedetti is a project. Meanwhile, the club has explored Lisandro Martínez for January, depending on his recovery and economic viability.