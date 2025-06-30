Nico Williams, forceful: his demands to Barça to give the final 'yes'

The soccer summer has exploded in Spain with Nico Williams's name on everyone's lips. The young international, star of Athletic Club and one of the great promises of European soccer, has already told his club that he wants to wear the FC Barcelona jersey starting next season.

Barça, which isn't hiding their interest, has already started the process to pay his release clause: €58 million plus the adjustment for the CPI. Laporta and his financial team have crunched the numbers to make the signing work, and they hope to close the deal in the coming days.

a mutual desire… with fine print

The interest isn't new. For months, Barcelona has dreamed of adding Nico to their project. The winger, fast, unbalancing, and with a maturity unusual for his age, fits perfectly into Hansi Flick's sporting plans. In fact, he has reportedly already spoken with some players from the blaugrana squad, including Lamine and Pedri.

The deal seems to be on track. However, there's an obstacle that threatens to ruin everything: registration. Because as happened with Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor in previous transfer windows, paying the clause doesn't guarantee that LaLiga will give the green light.

the precedent that haunts the culés

Last season left its mark. Dani Olmo was registered at the last minute after a Christensen injury. Pau Víctor had to wait months. The problem isn't new: the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play prevents registering new players if an equivalent wage bill isn't freed up.

Although Laporta insists that everything is under control, Tebas has once again reminded everyone that Barça still doesn't meet the requirements. In this context, Nico Williams is thinking it over. Because he doesn't want to be the protagonist of a summer saga that leaves him training without a registration or a number.

laporta: public optimism, internal tension

During a charity golf tournament organized by Koeman, Joan Laporta assured that the club is "in a position to make important signings," without directly mentioning Nico. However, internal sources acknowledge that they still need to close a sale or restructure contracts before they can register the Navarrese international.

Meanwhile, Nico's camp is holding discreet talks with the blaugrana board. The player wants to come, but he also demands more than just words. For now, Barça can't guarantee what he fears losing most: minutes on the field.

Even Raphinha, Barça's current winger, has publicly welcomed his "great competitor," further fueling speculation about his possible departure if Nico finally arrives in the culé locker room.

what hadn't been revealed yet…

The most revealing detail came to light this morning in a private meeting with the club. According to MARCA, Nico Williams not only wants to play for Barça: he has put two non-negotiable conditions in writing.

The first, an automatic release clause if he isn't registered before August 10. The second, an explicit commitment from the club that they won't repeat the "Dani Olmo case." In other words: Nico has made it clear that he wants to be a blaugrana… but not at any price.