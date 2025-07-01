Atlético de Madrid don't rule out selling a top player: €30M

There's more movement than ever on Atlético de Madrid's agenda. The Madrid club, recently eliminated early from the Club World Cup, is in the midst of adjusting and renewing its squad. The sporting management has not only sped up the arrival of new signings, such as Matteo Ruggeri, Johnny Cardoso, and Álex Baena, but also keeps several exit doors open for key footballers.

At this stage of the transfer window, the club's policy is not to consider any deal closed and to review all offers that arrive for important players. Atlético fans are watching with anticipation the next steps of a club that, after an inconsistent year and with new challenges ahead, doesn't rule out surprises in its locker room.

The name making the most noise in recent hours is Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder, an essential piece in Diego Pablo Simeone's plans, is facing a decisive moment in his career at Atlético. His contract expires in 2026 and, although he has publicly reiterated his desire to stay at the club, the reality is that negotiations for a possible renewal have been stalled for months. Part of the fanbase is not convinced by the level of the former Valencia player.

Since January, the distance between the player, his representatives, and the board has made any kind of progress difficult. Simeone himself has shown his preference to keep him, but at the Metropolitano, they are starting to view a sale that could bring in significant revenue favorably, especially if the amount exceeds €30 million (about $32.6 million).

This was revealed by journalist Rubén Uría on the show "Derbi en USA," stating that the club would not hesitate to sell if an offer meeting that financial threshold arrived. The news has sparked debate, both among pundits and the fanbase itself, who are wondering if this is really the right time to let go of one of their most experienced and internationally recognized players.

Juventus, Inter, and Galatasaray keeping an eye on any movement

The "transferable" label for De Paul has not gone unnoticed in Europe. The Argentine midfielder, a world champion with extensive experience at the top level, still has a strong market, especially in Italy, where he left an indelible mark during his time at Udinese. Juventus and Inter Milan have shown interest in recent days, while Turkish side Galatasaray has also joined the race, hoping to make a splash in the market.

The possibility of returning to Serie A, where his soccer fit perfectly, appeals to the player himself. However, there is still no firm offer on the table that matches the €30 million (about $32.6 million) Atlético is asking to open negotiations. The Argentine's camp remains on standby and doesn't rule out significant moves in the coming weeks as negotiations for both arrivals and departures progress at the Madrid club.