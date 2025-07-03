The exotic signing Manolo González wants for Espanyol: €2M

The season is progressing and Espanyol isn't slowing down in the transfer market. After finalizing Roberto Fernández's permanent signing through 2031 and with Javi Puado's contract renewal practically ready, the Perico sporting management keeps its focus on strengthening the attack. Manolo González's approach is clear: Provide the squad with more firepower and options, especially with a European ambition more present than ever at RCDE Stadium this campaign.

The Galician coach has managed to revitalize the team in the final stretch of the championship, moving them away from the bottom of the table and consolidating a competitive unit. However, the club is looking for a different profile for its offensive line, a player capable of breaking through and surprising in the scoring department. In this context, the name of Mustapha Sangaré has reappeared on the Blanquiazul radar.

Mustapha Sangaré, the Levski Sofia gem who remains on the list

Mustapha Sangaré, a French-Malian forward aged 26, has excelled brightly this season in the Bulgarian league. With Levski Sofia, the striker has had a remarkable campaign, tallying eight goals and six assists in 37 official matches. His numbers have attracted the interest of several European clubs and have put Espanyol on the list of offers, although in recent months the rumor has cooled and he hasn't been a main topic in the local press.

Sangaré, who has a contract until 2027, was already the target of serious interest from the Catalan club a few months ago. Espanyol put two million euros on the table to secure his services, according to AfricaFoot, but Levski Sofia rejected the offer and demanded at least €2.5 million to let him leave. Since then, the player's camp has been waiting for an improvement, but the deal has stalled and there haven't been any public developments.

A bet on unique talent and the search for new solutions

Sangaré's profile fits Espanyol's needs. He stands out for his ability to break defensive lines, his physical power, and his skill in aerial play. In addition, his versatility allows him to play both as an attacking reference and in deeper positions, adapting to different tactical systems. Last season, he showed that he can make a difference in a demanding league, which has increased his market value and international projection.

Meanwhile, Espanyol remains alert to any market opportunity. The recent investment in Roberto Fernández and the almost certain continuity of Puado guarantee stability in the starting eleven, but Manolo González wants competition and squad depth. Fran Garagarza, the club's sporting director, doesn't rule out reactivating the Sangaré deal if the price drops or if an outgoing transfer frees up salary space in the team.

The halt in negotiations for Mustapha Sangaré is partly due to the club's financial management policy and the emergence of other alternatives in the market. Interest from teams like Brugge, Cardiff City, and Goztepe has further complicated the situation, increasing the competition for a forward who remains on the list, although he no longer occupies the top priority.