New setback for Real Betis: another signing slips away, they can't find a center-back

Real Betis is still keeping their radar on in the transfer market, especially for the center-back position. With three defenders currently on the roster—Marc Bartra, Natan da Souza, and Diego Llorente—Manuel Pellegrini wants to complete his defense with a fourth center-back who can offer guarantees to face a long and demanding season.

However, what seemed like a simple operation is turning into a real puzzle. Some of the options that the sporting management liked the most have disappeared from the map, others are becoming complicated due to the high financial demands of their clubs, and some have already been closed by other teams that moved faster.

Vitík, out of reach

One of the names that had been mentioned most strongly in the Benito Villamarín offices was young Martin Vitík. A full international with the Czech Republic at 22 years old, the Sparta Prague center-back was seen as a safe bet for both the present and the future. However, Bologna has moved ahead definitively.

Betis hasn't been able to match the Italian offer or compete with the payment facilities offered by the "rossoblu" club, which has ruled out this possibility that had caused so much excitement in Heliopolis. Vitík will sign a four-season contract, extendable to a fifth, and will join a project that promises prominence and growth in Serie A.

Other options also close

Talks for Kevin Lomónaco and Lucas Silva Melo "Tuta" haven't succeeded either. In both cases, the financial demands of Independiente de Avellaneda and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, exceeded the limits set by Manu Fajardo.

The Betis sporting management will have to activate new alternatives, perhaps more modest ones, or take a decisive step for some "dark horse" who hasn't yet come to light in the media. The margin for maneuver is narrowing, and with the season about to start, Pellegrini needs a complete defense as soon as possible.

Mendy, in limbo

Meanwhile, the sale of Nobel Mendy to PSV Eindhoven is still hanging in the air. Although there was a preliminary agreement between clubs, the Dutch team is having trouble obtaining a work permit for the Senegalese center-back. The lack of minutes in a major league and his lack of experience with the Senegal national team are complicating the process.

Although he played in France before arriving in Seville, this isn't a strong enough legal argument for the Netherlands administration. The outcome of this operation will be key to freeing up salary cap space and perhaps investing part of those funds in signing the desired fourth center-back.

A new target on the verdiblanco agenda

In recent hours, however, a new name has emerged that excites and could bring the saga to a close. The Brazilian center-back Lucas Beraldo, 20 years old, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, has entered Betis's orbit as a possible loan with a purchase option.

Beraldo hasn't had many minutes in Paris and would welcome a temporary move to a team that can guarantee him continuity and visibility. If talks progress, he could be the big surprise of the summer in Betis's defense.