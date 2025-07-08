Rayo Vallecano breaks all expectations: the defender they want is unexpected

Vallecas is getting ready for one of the most exciting weeks in recent years. The atmosphere in the Madrid neighborhood is filled with maximum anticipation, and for good reason. The team is facing the end of the season with a real chance to qualify for European competitions. This would be an achievement that would mark a turning point in the club's recent history.

Amid the nerves ahead of the decisive match against Mallorca, the board doesn't want to waste any time. David Cobeño and Martín Presa know that the demands of playing in Europe require strengthening every line and finding new pieces that can provide a leap in quality.

That's why they've started to move discreetly, keeping an eye on the opportunities the market may offer and also on the immediate needs that could arise, especially in defense.

A revived interest

Among the names being considered in Rayo's offices, there's one that until a few days ago seemed out of reach: Jesús Vallejo. The Madrid club has set its sights on the Aragonese defender, who has barely played a role in the last campaign. With only four matches played and 136 min. (136 minutes) in total, Vallejo is looking for a new destination. This year, he has recorded one assist, precisely against Mallorca, Rayo's direct rival in this final matchday.

Vallejo's contract situation also favors the move. The center-back's contract ends on June 30, 2025. Both Getafe and Rayo Vallecano have shown interest, although in Vallecas, they already consider the deal to sign the player a done deal.

The club plans to offer him a three- or four-season contract, a strategic move aimed at consolidating a defense capable of facing the European challenge.

The competition for a spot in the back line

Vallejo's possible signing comes in a context of deep changes in Rayo's defense. Iñigo Pérez's squad could lose key pieces like Abdul Mumin, Florian Lejeune, or Aridane Hernández, all of whom have uncertain futures. Vallejo would arrive to compete for a spot alongside Pelayo, in a line that could look very different if the desired continental qualification is achieved.

The bet on Vallejo is no coincidence. The defender from Aragón was one of the great promises of Spanish soccer, even captaining the youth national teams. At 28 years old, after several loan spells, his signing for Rayo would represent a new opportunity to relaunch his career.

The potential impact on Iñigo Pérez's system

Beyond the numbers, Vallejo's arrival could bring stability and options to the Basque coach's system. His profile fits with the philosophy of a Rayo side that bets on playing out from the back and high pressing. While his minutes this season have been minimal, his experience and adaptability could be key to facing the European schedule and the demands of LaLiga.

In a season marked by defensive consistency and tactical order, the challenge for Vallejo will be to regain his best form and earn the respect of the fans. The competition will be tough, but the context gives him a unique opportunity.