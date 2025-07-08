Official: The cause of Diogo Jota's and his brother's accident

The news hit the sports world hard in the early hours of Thursday, leaving clubs, teammates, and fans in disbelief. The sudden loss of an international soccer figure is moving not only because of the media prominence of the protagonist, but also because of the abrupt end to a life marked by effort, passion, and achievements on the field. After days of uncertainty and rumors, authorities have begun to clarify the reasons behind one of the greatest recent tragedies for European soccer.

A fatal accident in Zamora ends the lives of the Jota brothers

Diogo Jota, 28-year-old Portuguese forward for Liverpool, died along with his brother André, 25 and a player for Penafiel, in a tragic traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The accident took place at mile 40.4 (kilómetro 65) of the A-52 highway, in the Sanabria region of Zamora, heading toward Benavente. According to initial reports and alerts to 112 from several witnesses, the vehicle in which both were traveling veered off the road before crashing into the median guardrail, sparking a fire that completely consumed the car and part of the nearby vegetation.

Various sources suggest that the accident may have been caused by a blowout of one of the vehicle's tires, a Lamborghini Huracán, which would have led to the loss of control and the subsequent crash. The fire prevented any rescue attempt by emergency services who arrived at the scene, confirming shortly afterward the death of both brothers.

The Guardia Civil report points to excessive speed

Pending the final conclusions, the Guardia Civil Traffic Division is keeping several lines of investigation open. However, the preliminary expert report, reviewed by EFE, points to excessive speed as one of the determining factors in the accident, in combination with a possible mechanical failure in one of the tires. Experts have begun to analyze the marks on the asphalt and the remains of the vehicle to confirm whether the blowout was the initial cause of the crash or if it occurred as a result of the impact.

The Zamora Traffic Subdivision of the Guardia Civil will send its report to the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Puebla de Sanabria, which is in charge of the proceedings. Sources close to the case have also confirmed to EFE that Diogo Jota was driving the car at the time of the accident, while André was in the passenger seat.

A life and a career full of successes, cut short in a dramatic way

The news of the death of Diogo Jota and his brother has shaken the foundations of international and Portuguese soccer. Jota, who had just married Rute Cardoso on June 22, leaves behind three young children — Denis, Duarte, and a girl born this year — and a story of overcoming adversity in elite sports. The forward had joined Liverpool in 2020, after being signed from Wolverhampton for nearly 45 million euros. At Anfield, he quickly became a key piece: he played 182 matches, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists, winning titles such as the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Jota's career was also linked to teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Paços Ferreira, Porto, and Wolverhampton, where he stood out for his versatility and goal-scoring instinct. His brother André, 25, played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division, also pursuing a promising career in professional soccer. The news has left both clubs and the entire football community in shock, and social media have quickly filled with messages of support and condolences for the family.