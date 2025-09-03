New clapback from Lamine Yamal to the haters: 'From a player of...'

Lamine Yamal is once again at the center of the media spotlight. Every word he says generates headlines, every gesture is analyzed, and every move is commented on. At just 18 years old, the forward for Barcelona and the Spanish National Team already lives under constant scrutiny. His 18th birthday, celebrated a few months ago, is still a topic of debate in talk shows and social media.

Criticism over his personal life

Lamine also spoke about how his life off the field has sparked controversy. He recalled that his birthday party, which included people with dwarfism, was the subject of negative comments and misunderstandings. "What people talk about most lately is what's outside, but people talk about me because of what I do on the field," he pointed out.

Along those same lines, he made a clear and forceful reflection: "No one would say that a Mataró player had an 18th birthday party or talk about his personal life." With this statement, he highlighted the contrast between being a media star and an anonymous footballer.

| XCatalunya

A calm player under pressure

Lamine Yamal assures that criticism doesn't affect him in the slightest. He explained that he already understands that everything that happens in his life will be exaggerated or even made up. For him, the only thing that matters is listening to his close circle, the people who really know him.

"You'll never hear that I'm sad or happy because of something someone else said," he commented. His mindset is clear: to keep working with the same humility that has brought him to Barça's first team. He says that character is what has allowed him to keep standing firm despite the outside noise.

| XCatalunya

The jersey number and respect for Ansu Fati

Another topic discussed in the interview was his number at Barça. He explained that, although there was talk of giving him the "10" after the Euro Cup, he preferred to keep the "19." Lamine said that the "10" should remain in Ansu Fati's hands, a great friend of his, as long as he stayed at the club.

"It wasn't the right time. I didn't feel pressure, I was just thinking about making my own way," he assured. This gesture was interpreted as a sign of respect and maturity, especially in a context where many young players would accept such a historic number without hesitation.

Sporting ambitions and dreams

In sports, Lamine confessed that he is very happy and excited. He acknowledged that the upcoming World Cup is one of his main goals. He also mentioned that he dreams of winning the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or, goals he considers realistic if he keeps working at the same level.

"Obviously, every player wants to win it, and anyone who says otherwise is lying," he said sincerely. He also appreciated Flick's words about the team's intensity after the match against Rayo. He admitted that they made mistakes, but he emphasized that they had earned seven out of nine points in very tough stadiums (campos muy complicados).

Good relationship in the locker room

Lamine wanted to make it clear that he has a great relationship with his teammates, especially with the younger ones. He named Gavi, Nico Williams, Balde, and Marc Casadó as some of the footballers he feels closest to. "I get along well with everyone and I enjoy it a lot," he explained.

Lamine Yamal has shown surprising maturity for his age. Far from letting criticism get him down, he has chosen to put it in perspective and focus his energy on sports. His dreams are big, but his focus seems clear: to work, listen to those close to him, and let his football speak louder than any controversy.