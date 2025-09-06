Neither Bastoni nor Konaté, Deco has already chosen a center back for Barça: signing in January

At Ciutat Esportiva, work is being done discreetly to finalize a left-footed center-back who can stabilize the build-up from the back. The directive is clear: strengthen the first pass and gain aggressiveness without losing control. The focus has shifted to the Premier League, where there is a profile that fits in terms of character and reading of the game.

An unexpected void: Íñigo's departure and Flick's "shock"

Íñigo Martínez's move to Al-Nassr left the locker room without its only left-footed reference center-back. The move was completed in August and freed up salary, but it created an obvious competitive gap in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick himself took the decision as an emotional blow during the Asian preseason. The German coach, according to Íñigo himself, was literally "in shock" when he learned the news.

Ruled out due to cost: Bastoni and Konaté move away from the January plan

The club examined elite options such as Alessandro Bastoni and Ibrahima Konaté, but the numbers are discouraging.In the Italian's case, Inter's demands are around figures beyond Barça's winter reach. With Konaté, the competition and his contractual situation push the operation toward another scenario, one that is hardly compatible with Barça's salary cap.

The chosen one and the path to January: what he brings and what conditions him

The chosen name is Lisandro Martínez, Manchester United defender and world champion with Argentina. His contract ends in 2027, with a market value set at forty million, a manageable starting point if the operation is structured.

His 2024-25 season proves it: thirty-two matches and 2,710 minutes (2,710) across all competitions, with a clear impact in build-up and aggressiveness in duels. In February, he suffered a torn cruciate ligament that interrupted his season, with a competitive return expected in January.

Tactically, Lisandro offers three immediate advantages for Flick. He provides a left foot to guide the first line, front anticipation to defend high, and a vertical pass that activates the midfielders. In low-block scenarios, he protects the area with good clearance timing, despite his 5 ft. 9 in. (1.75) height.

The schedule is decisive and pushes Barça to act in the January 2026 market. The club handles reports on his recovery and the salary margin that would be left by planned departures. Meanwhile, several reports place the blaugrana interest in the orbit of 2026, although internally they consider it feasible to bring the move forward to winter.

The negotiation won't be simple because United protects a starting asset when he's healthy. However, the final stretch of his contract and his recent history could lower the price compared to other targets. Deco is exploring loan formulas with an option, always subject to definitive medical clearance.

If the physical validation confirms the timeline, Flick would have a competitive left-footed center-back for the Super Cup and European knockout rounds, strengthening a line that was weakened after Íñigo's departure.