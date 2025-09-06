Frenkie de Jong injury, alarms go off at Barça: what's happening to him

The pace comes to a halt at Ciutat Esportiva while Europe turns its attention to the national teams. Barça's schedules are frozen for a few days, although planning doesn't stop. Flick adjusts sessions, playing time, and workloads with the same precision as a metronome. Calm, however, usually signals news that forces the board to be moved once again.

Spain faces a demanding test tomorrow, Sunday, in Konya, against an electric Türkiye. The ball will start rolling at 8:45 p.m., as part of the European phase toward 2026. La Roja arrives with a competitive challenge and minimal margin for error in a compressed window.

Meanwhile, Barça organizes its engine room with Hansi Flick's notebook. The German coach takes advantage of the break to polish automatisms and distribute hierarchies in midfield. The left flank was already affected this week by Alejandro Balde's muscle injury. The club reported a minor issue in the hamstring (bíceps femoral), pending further developments.

| FCB

Netherlands issue warning: De Jong returns to Barcelona due to discomfort

The Dutch national team announced that Frenkie de Jong is leaving the training camp after the match against Poland. Koeman explained that he felt tension in the glute and they preferred not to take any risks.

The midfielder will miss Sunday's match against Lithuania in Kaunas as a precaution. He will return to Barcelona for evaluation, with no definitive diagnosis established yet.

Immediate tactical impact on Flick's Barça

The temporary absence affects the one who organizes the build-up, speeds up possessions, and breaks lines under pressure. De Jong enables vertical runs and covers the back when the team loses the first challenge. A glute issue advises caution with long accelerations and high-intensity turns. The club won't provide a timeline until tests yield a report with sufficient guarantees.

Replacement options and adjustments: from pivot to interior

For Hansi Flick, the Dutchman's absence is bad news, but he already has other alternatives in mind for Frenkie's absence. Pedri offers reception between the lines and the final pass, although he will manage his minutes after recent discomfort. Fermín brings stride, arrival, and pressure after losing the ball to keep the block high. If Flick wants to slow things down, Marc Casadó can anchor the base and free up creative interiors.

| FC Barcelona, Germán Parga (FC Barcelona)

Key dates after the break: 9/14 Valencia and 9/18 Newcastle

Barça returns on Sunday, September 14, against Valencia, at Montjuïc in a night match. Four days later, they visit Newcastle in the Champions League, a highly demanding match at St James's Park. De Jong's evaluation will determine rhythms, workloads, and interior combinations in that compressed week. Balde is also doubtful for both matches, so the competitive margin narrows.

Immediate roadmap for the coaching staff

The plan involves medical tests, prudent management, and positional decisions according to the player's response. If everything progresses favorably, Flick will keep a recognizable structure and confirm automatisms in the opponent's half. The immediate goal remains the same: compete in September without jeopardizing October and November.