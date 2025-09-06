Dembélé alarm at PSG: injured, he leaves training camp, Barça stay alert

The night in Wrocław left more than just a score and triggered immediate decisions in Paris. The result serves France, but forces PSG to recalculate their September plan.

What is wrong with Dembélé and when will he return?

Ousmane Dembélé felt pain in the back of his right thigh and requested to be substituted. He came on after halftime and left the field shortly after, concerned about his hamstring. The French federation expects him to leave the group and return to Paris for an MRI.

The winger already arrived with a previous warning in his left thigh after the Toulouse-PSG match. The recovery time will depend on the severity of the injury; in mild cases, the window is usually measured in weeks. If the damage is greater, the return is extended and requires controlled progression to avoid relapses.

Management in Les Bleus and PSG's reaction: open debate after Ukraine–France

Within PSG there is discomfort over the decision to use Dembélé despite the known risk. Sources close to the Parisian club report that his condition was communicated before the trip to Poland. Didier Deschamps defended the player's inclusion, emphasizing that he was fit and that the pain appeared afterward.

The episode reopens an old discussion between national teams and clubs about workloads, minutes, and FIFA windows. For Dembélé, with a history of hamstring issues, the immediate priority will be to diagnose, rest, and stabilize.

What Ukraine–France left behind and why it worries Luis Enrique

The 0-2 in Wrocław depicted a match controlled by France, with Olise opening the scoring and Mbappé sealing the win. Dembélé brought spark in his first run, but his gesture of pain changed the script. He left the field walking, with his hand on the back of his right thigh, without needing a stretcher.

The context increases Luis Enrique's concern, who is also recovering from surgery after a bike fall. The accumulation of setbacks affects the typical week and the micro-planning of stimuli for the league return.

Substitutes and adjustments in PSG without Dembélé: wing, heights, and roles

Bradley Barcola can occupy the right flank with inside runs and inverted dribbling. Désiré Doué offers one-on-one ability and reception between the lines, useful for attacking mid-block defenses. Lee Kang-in provides composure and the final pass if positional control is prioritized over verticality.

The plan can be reinforced with Achraf's width and the inside positioning of Kvaratskhelia or Ramos. Without Dembélé, PSG lose outside penetration and deep threat; they will have to compensate with synchronized support play.

The immediate horizon: Lens, Atalanta, and October 1 in Barcelona

PSG return against Lens on September 14 and open Champions League play against Atalanta on the 17th. Then comes the classic against Marseille led by Roberto De Zerbi, the prelude to the trip to Catalunya. Barça await on October 1, with the venue still subject to stadium procedures.

In any scenario, the match requires healthy wingers and a high tempo, hence the caution with timing. The management of workloads will decide whether Dembélé returns soon or if Paris must stretch their wing resources.