Real Betis humiliates Vinicius thanks to Antony: 'The Ballon d'Or...'

Real Betis has sparked controversy on social media after posting a comparison that hasn't left anyone indifferent. In an Instagram story, the verdiblanco club showed Antony's numbers alongside those of Real Madrid's star, Vinicius Júnior. The message was loaded with irony and pointed directly at the prestige surrounding the merengue player.

In a mocking tone, the text accompanying the image said: "Ballon d'Or? You'd better ask the stats," along with the statistics that have ignited debate among fans and sports analysts. Even though there are differences in clubs and expectations, the figures show a surprising result.

Vinicius, questioned for his performance in 2025

Vinicius, who is still considered by many as Real Madrid's offensive emblem, hasn't had his best season. According to the data provided by Betis, the Brazilian has played 24 matches so far in 2025 (24 partidos), but he has only scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists. A performance below what was desired for a player who has been constantly linked to the Ballon d'Or.

| Canva

The white winger has suffered several minor injuries and a drop in form that have diminished his ability to make a difference in recent months. While he remains important in Carlo Ancelotti's tactical setup, his numbers pale in comparison to the expectations he himself has caused in previous years.

A jab with a message to the elite

The post not only highlights Antony's good moment, but also throws a direct jab at the media narrative surrounding Vinicius. The phrase "Ballon d'Or?" is no coincidence. Just a few months ago, several former players and journalists defended the Madrid winger's candidacy for the highest individual award in world soccer.

| Twitter

The Andalusian club wanted to break with that narrative through humor and provocation, taking advantage of the fact that their own supporters are excited about the Brazilian's performance. Social media filled with comments ranging from jokes to serious analysis of Vinicius's low level.

A digital war echoing in the locker rooms

Betis's post has caused such a stir that it can't be ruled out that it will have repercussions in the next match between both teams. It's not the first time the Seville club has used their digital channels to provoke or joke, but this time they've targeted a very sensitive figure in the white landscape.

Sources close to Madrid's locker room say that the comparison hasn't pleased Vinicius or several of his teammates at all. The player has kept silent publicly, but he could respond on the field if the schedule brings them together again in the coming months.

The figure that says it all

Beyond opinions, there is a cold fact that has been the basis of Betis's message: Vinicius, 24 matches (24 partidos), 5 goals, 3 assists. Antony, 10 matches (10 partidos), 7 goals, 4 assists. The numbers speak for themselves... and Betis knows it.