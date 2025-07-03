This is how they're trying to sabotage Nico Williams's signing

FC Barcelona are working against the clock to complete one of the most desired signings of the summer: Nico Williams. The young winger from Athletic Club has become an absolute priority for the blaugrana sporting management, who are looking to add speed, dribbling, and talent to their left wing.

Nico has been the object of desire for Barça for weeks, and there is total conviction within the club that the deal can be closed in the coming days. The footballer himself has reportedly already given the green light to the sporting project, showing excitement about the possibility of wearing the blaugrana jersey next season.

An explosive talent who fits the new project

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the most promising wingers in European soccer. His speed, dribbling ability, and defensive commitment make him an ideal profile for Hansi Flick's vertical and attacking style, as he heads into his second season as blaugrana coach.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Athletic Club

The player also prioritizes continuing to compete in Spain, which has given the Catalan club a major advantage over other European offers. Those close to Nico say that he feels ready to take a step forward in his career and play in the Champions League for a big club.

The terms of the deal are clear

The deal revolves around the release clause that Nico Williams has with Athletic Club, set at €58 million. Barça are willing to pay this amount as long as they are guaranteed to be able to register him, something that for now creates some uncertainty.

| XCatalunya, FootyRenders

The contract would be agreed for six seasons and Nico has already accepted a salary below what other clubs have offered, showing his willingness to wear the blaugrana jersey. Talks with those close to him are fluid and positive, but the winger is waiting for clear guarantees before signing definitively.

Internal doubts and external pressure

Despite the good rapport between both parties, the signing is not closed. Nico Williams wants to be certain that he will be able to play from matchday one. The club has reassured him, ensuring that internal moves are being made that will allow his registration without issue.

Meanwhile, Barça have set all their machinery in motion. The deal has the backing of the sporting management and the coaching staff, who consider Nico a key piece for the new Barça. His arrival would provide a morale and sporting boost for a fanbase that hopes to be excited again.

Athletic resign themselves to the imminent departure

In Bilbao, they already accept the departure of their star. There is no possible negotiation, they can only wait for the clause to be activated. Although the club offered him a lucrative renewal, Nico is clear that his cycle at San Mamés is over. He wants to compete for titles and take a step forward in his professional career.

The red-and-white fanbase, although hurt, understands his decision and many wish him luck. After being a key player in recent seasons and shining with the national team, he is now looking for new challenges at the international level.

Bayern enter the scene with force

This is where a new player appears who could change the script. In the last few hours, Bayern Munich have burst in with a massive offer: €12 million net per season and the commitment to pay the clause immediately. The Bavarian club intend to take advantage of Barça's doubts to convince Nico Williams and take him to the Bundesliga. The next few hours will be decisive.