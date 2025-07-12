Míchel could lose a key piece: Girona's half-price sale

Girona FC faces a crucial summer after a season full of ups and downs in LaLiga. The Catalan team fought until the end to avoid relegation. Now, with planning for the 2025/2026 campaign underway, decisions in the transfer market could define their future. Míchel, the coach, is looking to strengthen the squad with tactical balance. However, economic pressures and interest from major clubs complicate the outlook. This context creates anticipation among fans. Many are wondering how these moves will affect the team's playing style.

The defensive brilliance of Miguel Gutiérrez in a challenging campaign Miguel Gutiérrez emerged as a pillar in Girona's defense during the 2024/2025 season. The left-back played 36 matches in total, adding key minutes in LaLiga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey. In the domestic competition, he played 29 games, where he scored one goal and provided five assists.

His offensive contribution from the left flank was vital. In Europe, he took part in six matches, adding one more goal to his tally. Gutiérrez showed versatility in Míchel's system, which prioritizes quick transitions. His accurate crosses and defensive recoveries stood out in critical moments. Born in Pinto in 2001, the 23-year-old player is 5 ft. 11 in. tall (1.80 meters) and combines speed with tactical intelligence. His contract runs until June 30, 2027, but the market puts him in the spotlight.

| Canva

Massive interest from Serie A and Premier League in the Spanish left-back

Elite European clubs are closely following Gutiérrez this July 2025. AC Milan has received a recent offer for the defender, according to specialized reports. Juventus and Napoli are advancing in negotiations, with Napoli making a final push to close the deal. In England, Manchester United and Arsenal are not ruling out bids, attracted by his potential. Atlético de Madrid is also mentioned as a possible destination, with a figure around 35 million euros under discussion. Roma and Bayer Leverkusen complete the list of offers.

Gutiérrez adapts well to offensive styles, such as those in Serie A. His ability to push forward would add depth to teams like Napoli, who are looking to strengthen their left flank. In the Premier League, his physical endurance would fit intense matches. These interests reflect the player's growing value after a standout season.

The economic factor: Real Madrid and the clause that reduces the price

Gutiérrez's transfer involves unique financial complexities. Girona values the player at around 25-30 million euros, but Real Madrid retains 50% of the rights. This means the Catalan club would only receive half of any sale. In addition, Los Blancos have a buy-back option for eight million euros, which could be activated.

| Girona FC, Milan AC

His current market value is 20 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. This structure makes the signing attractive for buyers. Girona, after finishing 16th in LaLiga with a dramatic escape, needs funds to rebuild.

The final 0-4 defeat against Atlético highlighted defensive weaknesses. Selling Gutiérrez would generate income, but at a lower effective cost due to Madrid's involvement. Quique Cárcel, sporting director, is negotiating shrewdly to maximize profits.

Tactical consequences for Míchel and Girona's future

Losing Gutiérrez would alter Míchel's plans for the next season. The coach trusts his role as a regular on the left, where he contributed a total of six assists. Without him, Girona could look for alternatives such as Vilarrasa or Mika Mármol, with accessible clauses. The team is already facing potential departures of Tsygankov and Arnau Martínez. Míchel favors a 4-3-3 with offensive full-backs, and Gutiérrez fits perfectly.

His absence would force adjustments, perhaps incorporating more defensive profiles. With preseason underway this July 2025, decisions are urgent. Girona aims for a more stable campaign, far from relegation. Strengthening with smart signings will be key.