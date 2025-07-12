Peter Lim rubs his hands, Corberán protests: one of the best is leaving, $20M

Uncertainty fills the offices at Mestalla. Last season, a promising 20-year-old defender became a regular under Carlos Corberán. Now, faced with the possibility of his departure, the coach raises his voice, aware that losing one of his defensive pillars could destabilize a project still under construction.

Market figures and Valencia's economic context

Peter Lim has approved the player's departure. In June, the defender was valued at €20M (about $21.7M), a figure that fits with the club's asset sale policy to meet the budget. The operation would allow the accounts to be balanced, since the center-back is entering his final contract year, with no intention of renewing it beyond 2026.

Despite renewal attempts, with contract proposals submitted from Singapore, negotiations haven't succeeded. Everything seems to indicate that Christian Mosquera will end up leaving the club. Valencia has worked actively to convince the Spaniard to stay, but so far the negotiation remains stalled.

| VCF

Interest from several offers: Germany and England on the lookout

Several clubs have shown interest: RB Leipzig is very close to finalizing the deal, with an offer on the way, preferring the German destination due to its growth structure. Giants such as Arsenal and Inter Milan have also entered the scene. The Londoners have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player and are preparing to improve an initial offer valued at about €20M (about $21.7M).

Meanwhile, Inter views Mosquera's profile favorably and hopes Valencia keeps the demand around €20M (about $21.7M). Although the release clause is around €30M (about $32.6M), the player's contract situation limits their margin.

Mosquera by the numbers: performance and projection

In the 2024/25 season, he played in 41 matches, totaling 3,615 minutes and receiving a yellow card every seven games, without seeing red. Standing 6 ft. 3 in. tall (1.91 m) and with good ball distribution, he provided defensive solidity and tactical stability, playing 37 of the 38 La Liga matches under Corberán. Although he didn't shine as in the 23/24 season, he has been one of the team's best.

| XCatalunya, Fichajes.com

His career highlights include international experience with Spain's U-21 (10 matches), which reinforces the expectation that he will reach the elite. Although he scored only one goal, his main contribution lies in defensive reliability.

The impact on the locker room and Corberán's project

Corberán's reprimand is no coincidence. The departure of a tactical linchpin could disrupt the system and force the club to urgently seek a replacement. The center-back's continuity would not only mean savings in the squad; it would also send a message of ambition and loyalty to the project.

Corberán trusts that the environment, the financial proposal, and faith in his squad will persuade Mosquera. Otherwise, the board will have to negotiate with European clubs and manage a departure that combines the best price with medium-term planning.

Corberán insists, but his protest faces reality: a homegrown player who could clear Valencia's liabilities. It remains to be seen whether that transfer will be a sporting victory or just financial relief for Mestalla...