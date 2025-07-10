Tomás Roncero in shock after PSG's 4-0 win over Real Madrid: Josep Pedrerol stunned

The European soccer season always brings unexpected moments, but rarely had Madridists found themselves in such a delicate situation as the one they're currently experiencing. The great squads, built on millions and talent, can also suffer dark nights, especially when the opponent is one of the continent's giants and media pressure amplifies everything. Real Madrid, used to historic feats, has suddenly encountered a reality that many didn't expect.

On the night of July 9, PSG literally wiped the Whites off the field with a scandalous thrashing that's already on everyone's lips. The reaction in the club's environment didn't take long, and the most influential sports programs thoroughly analyzed what happened against the French side.

Tomás Roncero explodes

Tomás Roncero, one of the best-known and most passionate Madridist journalists, couldn't hide his disappointment on El Chiringuito. Far from looking for excuses, Roncero demanded self-criticism and called for an immediate reaction from the team's most important players. In his words, "PSG brought us down to earth," thus reflecting the reality check that the defeat has meant.

During his appearance, Roncero didn't hesitate to single out footballers like Vinícius and Mbappé. The journalist lamented that, despite both players' quality, they had a passive attitude in the face of PSG's intensity and hunger. He placed special emphasis on Militao, who, after a long injury, showed the attitude the white badge demands: "Militao came out the way you have to at Madrid, putting his foot in and running back 262 ft. (80 meters) to defend."

Roncero highlighted the importance of commitment and sacrifice, reminding everyone that modern soccer rewards teams that run and fight for every play. He also drew a parallel with Dembélé's role at PSG, stating that the difference was in intensity and commitment.

Pedrerol and the warning: the need for "a firm hand"

Josep Pedrerol, host and director of El Chiringuito, was shocked by Roncero's analysis and by the situation in the Madrid locker room. The differences between the two were evident when Roncero proposed a solution as symbolic as it was effective: sitting the players down in front of a video so they could see their mistakes, just as Luis Enrique once did with Mbappé himself.

For the journalist, the key lies in attitude and the ability to self-criticize. "Being brave is showing them a comparison video," Roncero stated, pointing out that the players need to see with their own eyes what happens when they don't deliver on the field. According to the panelist, it's not enough to wait for a reaction after the holidays: the demand must be immediate.

He also called for even more forcefulness and a firm hand in managing the locker room. For him, only a strong reaction can bring Real Madrid back to the path of success.

Change of cycle at Madrid? Doubts, key names, and what's next

The defeat against PSG has sparked a debate about Real Madrid's immediate future and the role of its biggest stars. Figures like Vinícius and Mbappé, expected to lead the new project, have come under scrutiny after a performance well below what was desired. The team also faces a demanding schedule, with key matches just around the corner and a fanbase demanding answers.

Meanwhile, PSG are celebrating a victory that confirms Luis Enrique's hand in managing the squad and the growth of players like Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia. In contrast, Madrid needs an urgent reaction to prevent this defeat from marking the start of a deeper crisis.