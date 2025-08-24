Hansi Flick's message to Ferran Torres at halftime of Levante-Barça: it changed everything

The break at Ciutat de València was a silent turning point. The team came out of the tunnel with a different attitude, a different speed, and a clear idea. The night of Saturday, August 23, was marked by a twist that nobody expected.

The match reached halftime with two goals from the home side, including a penalty after a VAR review. An unfair penalty according to experts like Archivo VAR. The restart—the indignation—fired up the visitors: Pedri cut the deficit with a right-footed shot in the 49th minute, and the equalizer came in the 52nd.

The outcome appeared in stoppage time, when a cross from the side by Lamine Yamal ended up as a decisive own goal. The scene on Saturday, August 23, rewarded the visitors' persistence and punished Levante's resistance.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The halftime talk that reorganized Barça on the Valencian field

The coach adjusted positions and asked for fierce competitiveness at the restart of the match. According to the locker room, two tactical details were corrected and the winning mentality was demanded to change the dynamic. The intervention altered the offensive structure and cleared up the doubts from the first half. "He gave us a couple of tactical details because we weren't well positioned and, most importantly, we had to show character, that winning mentality. We came out well and we were effective," Ferran Torres said.

Ferran Torres, first-touch finish and a key block by Cubarsí

The equalizer was born from a corner delivered with intent by Raphinha from the left. Ferran attacked the impact point and connected with a front volley, helped by a clean block from Cubarsí. The play showed the plan: occupy the box, attack spaces, and finish without asking for permission.

The coach made substitutions at halftime and gained control in the opponent's half. Gavi and Dani Olmo brought composure and penetration, while Raphinha pushed his area of influence higher. The team closed the lines, pressed after losing the ball, and kept the initiative with judgment and continuity.

| FC Barcelona

The adjustment prioritized inside support and a cleaner outlet to the wings. With Raphinha and Yamal wide, the box was occupied more frequently and aggressively. Set pieces became a recurring weapon, adding legal blocks and first-touch finishes.

Important goal for "el Tiburón"

The win keeps the perfect points tally at the start of LaLiga EA Sports. Ferran has scored two goals in two matches and strengthens his case for the starting eleven. The next test will come against Rayo Vallecano, with the group growing in offensive automatisms.

The progression of the schedule will require fine-tuned rotations and surgical decisions in key areas. Barça lead with 6 points out of a possible 6 and are already 5 ahead of Atlético de Madrid, who have had a very poor start.

| FootyRenders

The plan includes alternating profiles depending on the opponent and the collective form. The return of Lewandowski added a resource to pin the center-backs and lay off to the second line. That competition keeps the internal tension high and pushes Ferran to keep his edge in the box.

The striker is enjoying a fruitful start, with a goal in Mallorca and another decisive one in València. Confidence feeds itself when the collective idea offers him crosses, runs, and offensive continuity.