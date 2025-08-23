José Álvarez exposes the Levante - Barça referee: 'Those who so much...'

With the match still in play, the scoreboard showed 2-2 near the 77th minute at Ciutat. The tension grew with disputed decisions on fouls and a handball call after added time.

The context of an open match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of LaLiga 2025/26, raised the noise around the whistle. The live broadcast and minute-by-minute threads fueled the conversation while the ball kept rolling.

José Álvarez's message on X fuels the refereeing fire

During the final stretch, José Álvarez lashed out on X against the decision for the alleged handball called. The journalist described an action with an "attached" arm, an striker "turning," and a call "out of time" compared to the added time shown.

He also reported that Raphinha had already taken the free kick after added time, before the referee allowed play to continue. The ending included a jab at "those who cried so much on the first matchday," a phrase that further ignited the digital conversation.

| Canva

Jota Jordi joins the complaints and the recent precedent returns to the scene

Reactions multiplied among influential culer accounts and regular analysts from the television ecosystem. Jota Jordi spoke out again on social media, in line with his recurring criticism after recent controversial Barça episodes. That stance had already caused noise days earlier, when the public spotlight focused on decisions at the start of the league. The echo of those discussions feeds the sense of constant commotion around refereeing in the tournament.

What the rules say: sanctionable handball and added time as a minimum

Law 12 penalizes handball when the arm makes the body "unnecessarily bigger" or interferes in a decisive action. The interpretation requires assessing whether the arm's position is a natural consequence of the player's movement. The international guide clarifies that the concept of "naturalness" depends on the specific gesture and its technical justification.

In terms of timing, Law 7 states that the additional time shown is a minimum that can be extended. The referee can add more for subsequent delays and only extends a half to allow a penalty to be taken at the limit. This combination of criteria explains why actions after added time are still valid if the referee hasn't signaled the end.

Refereeing under scrutiny while the match hangs in the balance

The appointment for the match fell to an elite referee, with inevitable focus given the congested schedule. The clash pits a newly promoted side against the reigning champion, in a stadium historically uncomfortable for visitors.

The preview had already warned of a match with fast transitions from the home side and plenty of attacking threat from the blaugranas on the flanks. The competitive temperature and the tight score explain heightened sensitivity to every decision. The perception of refereeing grievance is amplified live, especially when social media act as a megaphone.

Can refereeing criteria shape the championship narrative from August?

The start of LaLiga 2025/26 has already accumulated disputed plays, with debates that go beyond the ninety minutes. Technology doesn't eliminate the interpretive nuance and every intervention rekindles opposing interpretations.