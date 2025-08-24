José Álvarez leaves Hernández Hernández speechless: 'The penalty on Lewandowski...'

The night in València delivered frenetic soccer, tension in every clash, and a shared feeling. Ciutat de València vibrated with a match that changed its script several times. The spotlight, however, ended up focusing on a controversial refereeing decision that favored Levante. However, Barça have been able to come back and settle the match with a 3-2 win.

Final controversy with possible penalty and a puzzling "drop ball"

In the decisive moments, contact on the visiting striker set off all the alarms. Journalist José Álvarez reported on X that the action on the number nine deserved a penalty, but play resumed with a drop ball for the home team. The message went viral and was shared by specialized accounts, fueling the immediate refereeing debate.

The play reopened an old discussion about how the "drop ball" is executed in such situations. The recent regulations allow play to resume with a drop ball for the team with identifiable possession, a criterion that usually generates opposing interpretations.

From 2-0 to 3-2: Pedri and Ferran keep a comeback that fell short

The match changed radically after halftime, when the visiting side went from the brink to a reaction. First came Pedri's 2-1 in the 49th minute with a right-footed shot from the edge of the box that opened the door to the comeback. Just three minutes later, Ferran Torres scored the 2-2 by pushing in a delivery from the corner to silence the stadium.

The momentum allowed them to besiege the opponent's box and force interventions from the goalkeeper in the final minutes. Finally, the blaugrana side managed to score a goal in stoppage time to seal the match.

Hernández Hernández, another night under the spotlight after the 4-3 Clásico precedent

The appointed referee was Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, a regular judge in high-stakes matches. His performance inevitably recalled the Clásico on May 11, 2025, when a Tchouaméni handball was not penalized after a monitor review. Back then, that decision infuriated Barcelona fans despite the 4-3 final score at Montjuïc, with the referee already at the center of the storm.

Today, his figure once again took center stage in the post-match conversation with the controversial action in the final stretch. The accumulation of episodes explains why every gesture from the referee is scrutinized.

Lamine Yamal, persistent and productive: attacking volume with a key assist

The 18-year-old winger was a constant source of dribbling and finishing, although he alternated between successes and rushed decisions. He ended up recording eight shots and an assist that changed the momentum at the start of the second half.

His involvement from the right stretched the opposing defense, freed up interior channels, and activated second plays. Even with the clock ticking down, he created clear chances for the newly introduced substitutes. With pace and courage, he once again proved that his impact is felt even when the goal eludes him.

Tactical reading and inevitable question for Flick's project

The visiting team replied with aggressive pressing after losing the ball and very advanced fullbacks, once again with territorial dominance. The initial deficit forced them to speed up circulation and flood the box with late runners. Three more points for Barça in a hard-fought match with refereeing controversy.