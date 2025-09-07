Mbappé exposes Real Madrid when asked about Lamine: 'We can't...'

LaLiga wakes up with an unstoppable team and an individual race that sparks inevitable comparisons. The spotlight shifts between the field and the microphones, with the key month already marked in red on the competitive calendar.

Real Madrid have three consecutive wins and have conceded only one goal, with Xabi Alonso adjusting pressure and transitions to rule in August. Mbappé opened the season with a decisive penalty against Osasuna and scored a brace in Oviedo, consolidating an early lead in the standings. In addition, the Frenchman is already wearing the number 10 at Bernabéu, a symbol of internal hierarchy and offensive leadership.

September 22 in Paris: Dembélé arrives with treble and Lamine keeps candidacy alive

The Ballon d'Or gala will be held on Monday the 22nd at the Théâtre du Châtelet, with voting closed and expectations at their highest. Ousmane Dembélé arrives with a historic hat-trick with PSG, including a tremendous Champions League final in Munich that elevated him to the podium of favorites. Lamine Yamal, European champion with Spain and Barça's driving force, keeps his case strong with a superb 2024/25 and an influential start to the league.

| Canva

The phrase that sparked debate and the nod to the "club line"

On "Téléfoot," Mbappé chose Dembélé and, when asked about Lamine, replied with institutional caution: "He's from Barça and we can't say anything." He finished by wishing Hakimi a great spot, highlighting the recognition of defenders in individual awards. He didn't question the merits of the Barça winger; he set communication boundaries that Real Madrid keep scrupulously during the high season.

White precedents: from "sweeping for home" to the Mastantuono case

The pattern isn't new at Chamartín. In 2011, Alfredo Di Stéfano openly praised Messi; in 2013, already in the midst of a rivalry with Cristiano, he shifted the discourse toward his own star. The archives recall that "you always have to sweep for home" as a tacit excuse.

Paradoxically, Franco Mastantuono, presented this August by Madrid, stated bluntly that for him Messi is the best in the world, breaking the recent mold. The message doesn't penalize Lamine; it exposes the strategic caution around the direct rival from Catalonia.

Another of the most memorable cases is that of Sergio Ramos. The former Madrid captain, already at PSG, acknowledged his change of perspective toward Messi: "There have been many years suffering because of Messi. Now I enjoy him. He's the best player soccer has ever produced."

| Canva

What's next for Barça and for Lamine in September

Barça dropped points in Vallecas, but Yamal kept his impact with decisive actions at the start of the league and with the national team. Until the night of the 22nd, the discourse will surround the voters; the field, however, will dictate with a demanding schedule. If anything is clear from the scene, it's that Rocafonda's talent transcends rivalries and that others' silence doesn't diminish his competitive weight.