De Marcos already has a replacement: Athletic Club signs a new player for the Champions League

The planning for Athletic Club de Bilbao for next season's Champions League has already begun, and one of the main focuses is on strengthening the right-back position. After the departure of Óscar De Marcos, one of the team's great captains, the club needs a reliable figure to fill his absence.

This is not a risky bet or a signing for the future. We are talking about a proven footballer who has already shown his competitive level at the elite, and who also has an important emotional component: his desire to return to the club where he was developed as a professional.

Advanced negotiations and clear intent

According to Estadio Deportivo, the agreement with the player is very advanced. The conversations with his camp have taken place in an atmosphere of understanding, and the willingness has been total from the very beginning. The player wants to return home, to San Mamés, and wear Athletic's jersey again.

However, the most complicated part of any deal still needs to be solved: the agreement with his current club. The footballer belongs to Club Atlético Osasuna, which has no intention of making his departure easy without significant financial compensation. The Navarrese entity refers to the release clause, set at €12 million.

The context favors Athletic

Meanwhile, Athletic will try to lower that price or reach a more flexible payment formula. They know they have a strong argument: the player’s contract ends in 2026, and he has no intention of renewing. If Osasuna wants to cash in, this summer is the best (and perhaps last) opportunity to sell him for a significant sum.

In addition, the right-back's change of agency has sped everything up. He recently joined the LIAN Sports group, which represents elite players and has strengthened communication between the footballer's camp and Athletic Club's sporting management. This has allowed negotiations to move forward quickly and discreetly.

A decision that goes beyond money

Despite interest from other clubs, including Atlético de Madrid, the player has been clear: his priority is to return to Bilbao. This is not just a sporting decision. The footballer feels he has an outstanding debt with Athletic, the club that gave him his first big opportunity.

The messages of "come home" and "this signing needs to be closed now" are repeated constantly. For good reason: the club is about to bring back a player who understands what it means to defend the badge and who, at 25 years old, still has many years of soccer ahead of him.

A return full of symbolism

For Athletic Club, this signing represents more than just a reinforcement. It is a statement of intent, a clear message that the team continues to bet on players with roots, with commitment, and with enough level to compete in Europe. It is also a way to reconcile with a recent past in which the departures of academy players did not always end well.

With only a few details left to close the deal, everything indicates that this will be the first major move of the summer in Bilbao. If everything goes according to plan, Athletic Club will very soon officially announce the return of Jesús Areso.