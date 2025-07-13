Blow for Rubi: Two key UD Almería players are leaving

At UD Almería, the summer of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest in the club's recent history. The sporting management, led by João Gonçalves, has worked against the clock to get ahead of a market that promises to be especially demanding for LaLiga Hypermotion teams. After a season in which the Indálico club has not only fought at the top of the standings but has also been a protagonist in several statistical categories, the time has come to make tough decisions. The Andalusian team, aware of the economic and sporting pressure, now faces the challenge of restructuring its squad in record time.

The possible departure of one of the most decisive men from last season has shaken the foundations of the Rojiblanco locker room. After delivering a spectacular campaign, the Colombian striker has become the standout name in the transfer market. The 27 goals he scored have not only allowed him to be the top scorer in LaLiga Hypermotion, but have also raised his value to unprecedented figures for the club and the division.

The deal, which according to Canal Sur, could reach €20 million ($21.7 million) fixed plus €5 million ($5.4 million) in variables, sets an absolute record in the history of the Second Division and puts UD Almería at the center of the summer's major moves.

According to different sources, Sporting de Portugal has sped up negotiations to finalize the transfer of the Colombian, although they must first confirm the departure of Viktor Gyökeres, their star striker, to the Premier League. The chain operation, so common in European soccer, is only pending the final details. The opportunity to play in the next edition of the Champions League and increase his chances of being drafted by Colombia for the 2026 World Cup has weighed heavily in the footballer's final decision. UD Almería, true to its policy, will only let the player leave if the offer meets the club's financial demands.

| XCatalunya, UD Almería, Canva Creative Studio

Marc Pubill's farewell and the immediate bet on Marcos Luna

This is not the only significant departure the club is facing. Marc Pubill, U-21 international and a key piece at right back, is very close to heading to Serie A. According to recent reports, AC Milan has taken the lead and is negotiating a transfer valued between €12 million ($13 million) and €14 million ($15.2 million), a figure that confirms the defender's excellent performance since his arrival at the Andalusian side. Pubill has shown, in just one year, a maturity rarely seen in players his age and has attracted the interest of top-level teams both in Italy and England.

With the departure practically finalized, UD Almería has moved quickly in the market. The signing of Marcos Luna, a 22-year-old right back arriving from Zaragoza, is seen as a bet for the future but also as an immediate solution. Luna, who recorded two goals and two assists in 26 matches during last season, stands out for his intensity and tactical adaptability, which has earned him the trust of the sporting management. His arrival, along with the reinforcement of Chirino from Castellón, guarantees competition and backup in one of the most sensitive positions in the starting eleven.

Consequences for Levante and the domino effect in LaLiga

Not only UD Almería will be affected by these moves. Levante, Marc Pubill's previous club, will benefit financially thanks to the capital gain clause included in the transfer to the Rojiblanco side, securing 25% of the profit in case of a sale. This formula, common in modern soccer, will allow the Granotas to receive a significant amount that could be key for their sporting planning.

Meanwhile, the Andalusian club is sending a clear message to the market: they won't keep players against their will, but they won't give away valuable assets either. The management of this summer's sales is being closely watched by the rest of the division, as it could set the model to follow for other teams in similar situations.