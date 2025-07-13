Atlético dreams of another star striker, but Arsenal gets involved

Summer has become a real puzzle for several of Europe's top clubs, who are looking to finalize their forward line before the official start of the season. Atlético de Madrid, after an inconsistent year in which they lacked firepower up front, keeps the priority of bringing in a proven goalscorer who can excite the fans and give Simeone's team a competitive boost. However, the search for the "9" has become complicated due to the emergence of a familiar face in the market: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Ángel Correa's departure, one of the most iconic and charismatic footballers in the rojiblanco squad, has left a clear void in the attacking area. The colchonero club has explored different alternatives in recent weeks, but the goal has always been clear: to strengthen the forward line with a player of international stature. In that context, Viktor Gyokeres's name was one of the first options on the rojiblanco sporting management's radar at the beginning of summer, according to Fichajes.net. His numbers at Sporting de Portugal haven't gone unnoticed and his ability to finish in the box convinced the coaching staff. However, Arsenal's quick interest changed the course of this saga.

Gyokeres, between the Premier League and the rojiblanco dream

Gyokeres's situation has become one of the most closely followed stories of the transfer market. The Swedish forward, who just had an exceptional season in Portugal, hasn't hidden his desire to make the leap to a top league. According to Portuguese media such as A Bola, the agreement between the player and Arsenal has been completely finalized for days. Gyokeres wants to wear the "gunner" jersey and Arteta sees him as the perfect striker for his new project.

| Instagram

The main obstacle lies in the negotiations between Sporting and Arsenal. The Lisbon club is demanding an amount close to €80 million (about $86.6 million), while the latest English offer, although generous, hasn't met the demands of the Portuguese board.

After days of intense contact, talks between Arsenal and Sporting have been completely stalled for several days. The change in attitude from the Portuguese decision-makers, who now only consider a transfer for a record fee, has surprised all parties. Gyokeres has even hinted at his frustration with the situation and pressure tactics can't be ruled out if the deal remains blocked. This unexpected halt in negotiations has reignited rumors around Atlético de Madrid, who are keeping a close eye on developments. At the Metropolitano, they aren't ruling out reopening the Gyokeres option if Arsenal ultimately gives up.

The market, awaiting a resolution before August

The countdown to the market's closure has already begun and Gyokeres's future remains hanging in the air. Atlético de Madrid, aware that they need a reliable striker to face the season, are studying alternatives but aren't forgetting about the Swede. Meanwhile, Arsenal must decide whether to raise their bid or look for a different profile. Meanwhile, Sporting de Portugal keeps their stance and doesn't seem willing to lower their financial demands, despite the gentleman's agreement signed months ago.

The outcome of this case could set the pace for the final moves in the European market. What is clear is that both in Madrid and London, every update about one of the summer's most sought-after "9s" is met with anticipation. Everything can change in a matter of hours and Atlético are still dreaming of a high-profile signing to reignite their fans' excitement.