Marc Casado tells Joan Laporta: his condition if he has to leave Barça

The future of Marc Casadó keeps making headlines in the culé environment. The Catalan midfielder has wanted to be forceful in his public message. He only considers leaving FC Barcelona if the club itself asks him to. Otherwise, his absolute priority is to keep defending the blaugrana colors.

Casadó, who made his first-team debut thanks to Xavi Hernández, knows perfectly well what his role is within the squad. The midfielder doesn't feel out of place in a locker room full of stars. His commitment is total and he has repeated that he considers himself a homegrown player.

An unnegotiable condition to leave the blaugrana discipline

Marc Casadó has told those around him that he won't consider external offers. The only condition he would accept to leave is a request from Barça. According to his statement, he understands there could be economic reasons behind it. If the board considers his sale necessary, he wouldn't oppose it.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The academy product believes transparency is key in this kind of decision. That's why he has insisted that he will never force his exit. Marc Casadó wants to stay, unless the club decides to show him the door. Meanwhile, he will keep fighting every day at Ciutat Esportiva.

Competition in the blaugrana midfield is fierce

Marc Casadó faces one of the greatest sporting challenges possible. Barça's midfield is full of elite players. Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Gavi occupy very important spots. Internal competition greatly reduces the chances of getting regular minutes.

| F.C. Barcelona, Instagram

Even so, Casadó keeps a firm and patient mindset at all times. The player knows Hansi Flick trusts his effort and discipline. The German coach bets on meritocracy and constant performance in training sessions. That philosophy keeps the Sant Pere midfielder's hope alive.

Growing interest from Spanish and English clubs in Marc Casadó

Several teams have sounded out the academy product's situation during the summer. Among them, Real Betis and two Premier League clubs stand out. Wolverhampton and West Ham asked directly about Marc Casadó's availability. It even emerged that one proposal would reach thirty million euros.

Barça, however, isn't in a hurry to make a decision. Deco and the sporting department value Casadó as a strategic piece for the future. The player represents the culé DNA and a midfielder profile that's hard to find. For now, the club considers it more valuable to keep him than to sell him.

A La Masia symbol who doesn't forget his origins

Marc Casadó arrived at La Masia at just nine years old. Since then, he has built a career marked by sacrifice and perseverance. His disciplined style is reminiscent of historic midfielders from Barça's academy. In addition, his love for the colors makes him a different kind of player.

At just 21 years old, Casadó has proved to be an example of professionalism. He doesn't seek easy headlines or controversy with out-of-place statements. He prefers to focus on soccer and let others speculate. That maturity surprises teammates and coaches, who consider him a safe bet.

Barça values Casadó as a competitive and strategic asset

At the club, they understand that Casadó is much more than an academy product. His profile fits as a reliable alternative in high-demand matches. His tactical knowledge and discipline make him a necessary asset. He is also a symbol of the academy that reinforces the institutional message.

That's why the board doesn't consider letting him go easily. Unless there is an urgent economic need, Marc Casadó will remain tied to Barça for a long time. The player has repeated that he doesn't want to leave Camp Nou. He will only move on if Barça itself asks him to.