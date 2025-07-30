Mallorca want another Barça player: the plan Deco is preparing

Real Mallorca has set their sights on one of the emerging gems from FC Barcelona's youth academy, a winger who's started to make waves in the offices of the Bermellón club and who already knows what it's like to train under Hansi Flick's orders.

The Balearic club, which recently brought in attacking midfielder Pablo Torre, is looking to keep betting on young prospects coming from the blaugrana club. The formula that worked with Torre could be repeated: a transfer with a buy-back option, a future capital gain, and shared benefits if the player breaks out.

A profile that captivates Mallorca's coaches

The footballer in question is a fast, incisive winger with great one-on-one skills. Although he wasn't selected for the first team's tour in Asia, his performance in the first phase of preseason left a mark. In fact, he was a champion with Barça's Juvenil A and got minutes with Barça Atlètic in the final part of last season.

| XCatalunya, Canva, RCD Mallorca

He arrived at the blaugrana club in the summer of 2024 and quickly became one of the most promising pieces of his generation. At just 19 years old, he has been an international with Spain's under-19 national team, and his profile fits perfectly with Mallorca's play style: vertical, offensive, and with room for growth.

Advanced negotiations and conditions similar to Pablo Torre's

The blaugrana club's intention isn't to let go of the player without guarantees: they want to keep some kind of control over his future. That's why the model most favored at Can Barça is a negotiated sale, with a buy-back option and shared benefits if the player makes the jump to a bigger team in the future.

| Africa Images, XCatalunya, Artesia Wells

A clear precedent is the case of Pablo Torre, sold to Mallorca for five million euros with a buy-back clause and 50% of a future capital gain. This type of operation allows Barça to ease their financial situation without completely giving up on the potential of their young talents.

Moreover, from the player's camp, the option of joining Mallorca is seen in a positive light. The Balearic club offers him minutes in the First Division, continuity, and a less demanding environment than the first blaugrana team. It's an ideal opportunity to show all his talent without the immediate pressure of Camp Nou.

A strategic decision for the future

With Hansi Flick leading the first team and Deco pulling the strings of the sporting direction, decisions about youth players are being made with a strategic outlook. Instead of loaning out players without a clear path, the club is opting for transfers with controlled conditions.

This way, the departure of the 19-year-old winger seems imminent. Only a few details remain to be finalized and the announcement could come in the next few days. Yes, the player who's about to make the jump to Mallorca and who's caused so much interest for his speed, dribbling, and bright future is none other than Jan Virgili.