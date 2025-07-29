Surprise at Women's Barça: two key announcements

Fútbol Club Barcelona women's team has launched a new season with the ambition to keep dominating European soccer. After a glorious campaign, with titles and records in their pocket, the players have returned to work at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to prepare for the 2025/26 season.

Coach Pere Romeu has led the first training sessions with a squad that, for now, has a very limited presence. Only eight footballers have been able to join from day one, since many of the blaugrana stars were competing in the Euro Cup until yesterday, which has delayed their return.

A season full of challenges

The goal is not a small one: to reclaim the league title, win another Champions League, and keep being a reference in world women's soccer. The club, aware of the demands, has started to make moves from day one to strengthen their project.

In this context, good news has quickly arrived for the culé fans. The sporting management has taken advantage of the start of preseason to announce two key contract renewals, decisions that reinforce the commitment to the talent that has taken Barça to the top.

These are two veteran players, beloved by the fans and essential to the locker room. Two role models who have shown loyalty, professionalism, and exemplary performance over the years. The news, although desired by some sectors of the blaugrana environment, is still a reason to celebrate.

A commitment to continuity

The first of them is one of the most iconic defenders in the club's recent history. With more than a decade defending the blaugrana jersey, she has been both a witness and a protagonist in Barça's transformation into a dominant team at the continental level. Her leadership, experience, and goal-scoring ability have made her a unique player, a true living legend of Barcelona fandom.

Always ready to step in when needed, she has shown enormous professionalism and an exemplary attitude. Although she hasn't always enjoyed many minutes, her role has been essential to keep internal competitiveness and provide security when it has been necessary to take on responsibilities between the posts.

Both represent values that the club wants to keep: dedication, humility, commitment, and a sense of belonging. At a time when the market offers multiple temptations and high-profile signings, Barça shows that they can also win by betting on homegrown talent.

Two pillars with a blaugrana soul

The first renewal announced is that of Marta Torrejón, a center back who will continue for one more year, until 2026. In her thirteenth season at the club, Torrejón has played 465 matches and scored 72 goals, being the highest-scoring defender in culé history and the second player with the most matches, only surpassed by Alexia Putellas.

The second renewal is that of Gemma Font, a backup goalkeeper who has renewed until 2027. She debuted with the first team in 2018/19 and, although she has had a more secondary role, she has always performed well. Last season she played 8 matches and conceded only two goals.

Her record is also impressive: 6 league titles, 3 Champions Leagues, 4 Cups, 5 Super Cups, and 2 Catalonia Cups. Barça women's team starts strong, and they do so by betting on those who've never let them down.