Manchester City is determined to strengthen their squad with solve this summer. The team led by Pep Guardiola has started the transfer market with a firm step, bringing in interesting names like Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Sverre Nypan, and Marcus Bettinelli. But there's a position that continues to give the Santpedor coach headaches: right back.

With Kyle Walker's definitive departure to Burnley and the doubts left by Rico Lewis, Guardiola has demanded that the new sporting management led by Hugo Viana find a top-level defender. The priority is clear: secure that flank with a consolidated and reliable player.

A profile that fits the City style

His reliability, imposing physique, and ability to play both as a full-back and as a center-back make him an ideal piece for any elite team. It's no coincidence that Guardiola has him on his radar: he meets all the requirements to shine in the Premier League.

Despite rumors suggesting that Joan Laporta and Deco might be considering other names, such as Denzel Dumfries, whose signing would be relatively affordable thanks to a clause of only €25 million ($25 million) with Inter Milan, the truth is that the Catalan club has no intention of letting go of their starting defender.

An offer of €70 million ($70 million) that doesn't move Barça

Barça's response has been forceful. Manchester City submitted a formal proposal of €60 million ($60 million) fixed and €10 million ($10 million) in variables, trying to entice the Catalan club. But Joan Laporta and Hans-Dieter Flick have been blunt: the player is non-transferable.

The French international has fully earned his role as a leader in the locker room. He's not only indisputable for the coach, but he's also begun to serve as one of the team's captains, given his experience and commitment. In this context, letting him go would be inconsistent with the sporting project Barça wants to consolidate.

Moreover, the sporting management has made it clear that there will be no possible negotiation. The message to offers has been crystal clear: whoever wants to take the defender will have to pay the release clause, which amounts to the astronomical figure of €1 trillion ($1 trillion).

City, blocked by an unmanageable clause

Neither Guardiola nor Viana expected such a resounding refusal. Although the interest was real and there was willingness from the player's camp to listen to offers, the wall raised by Laporta is practically insurmountable. No club, no matter how powerful, can take on such a figure without breaking all the rules of financial fair play.

Meanwhile, Barça is already working on renewing the player. They know he's a strategic asset, not only because of his performance but also because of his leadership profile. Flick counts on him as one of the pillars of the new project, and his role will be even more important in a season where the team aims to retain La Liga and Copa, and take another step forward in the Champions League.

A name that says it all

Yes, as you may have guessed, the footballer for whom Manchester City has offered €70 million ($70 million) and whom Laporta refuses to sell unless they pay the €1 trillion ($1 trillion) clause is Jules Koundé. The Frenchman is currently one of Barça's mainstays, and not even all the money in the Premier League seems enough to take him away from Camp Nou.