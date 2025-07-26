Málaga targets an Osasuna player to strengthen the wing

Málaga Club de Fútbol is determined to take a step forward in its ambitious sports project. After a season in which the team managed to stay up, the sports management is working tirelessly to build a competitive squad that will allow the team to fight to return to the elite of Spanish soccer.

In this context, a name has emerged strongly: a young footballer, with experience in Segunda División and a profile that fits perfectly into Sergio Pellicer's plans.

A proven talent in LaLiga Hypermotion

According to Radio Marca Málaga, the blanquiazul team has set its sights on one of the most outstanding wingers from last season in the second tier. He is a player who played for CD Mirandés, where he delivered an outstanding performance and was an undisputed starter throughout the campaign.

Back at his home club, Osasuna, the young winger faces tough competition to earn a spot in the Navarrese squad. Although his current coach values his progress positively, the qualitative leap in the rojilla squad for the 2025-2026 season could limit his minutes.

A busy market for Málaga

The Costa del Sol team has suffered several significant departures in this summer market. Kevin Medina and Antoñito Cordero, two of their key attacking pieces, are no longer part of the Málaga locker room. In particular, Cordero's move to Newcastle in England has been a heavy blow, both in sporting and emotional terms.

They haven't taken long to find their ideal candidate. The Navarrese winger has proved to be a profitable and versatile player, able to perform on both flanks and adapt to different playing systems. Moreover, he already knows the demands of Segunda División and wouldn't need a prolonged adaptation period.

A complex but open negotiation

Although it won't be easy to secure his services, those at La Rosaleda trust they can close the deal in the coming days. Osasuna, meanwhile, don't rule out a new loan if the player isn't in the coach's immediate plans, as long as his prominence at another club is guaranteed.

However, internal competition in the Navarrese team could hinder his departure. The player has returned eager to show he can have a place in Primera División, and Osasuna doesn't want to rush a decision that could affect his progress. Even so, Málaga's interest is firm and talks are ongoing.

An ideal profile for Pellicer

Sergio Pellicer has made it clear that he is looking for committed players, hungry to grow and able to bring imbalance in the final third. This young winger meets all the requirements and could become a key piece for the new Málaga project.

If his signing is finally completed, it would be a major statement in the market and a sign that Málaga is serious about its goal of returning to the top tier. The footballer in question is none other than Iker Benito, the talented 21-year-old winger who dazzled with Mirandés and who could now wear the blanquiazul jersey.