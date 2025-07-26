Barça makes a move after Ter Stegen's standoff with the club

Marc-André Ter Stegen has sparked a storm at FC Barcelona. The German goalkeeper, captain of the first team, has decided to undergo back surgery and announced his decision with his own statement on social media, without including the club's official medical version. This gesture has not been well received in Barça's offices.

Ter Stegen stated that he would be out for three months, a key figure, since if the recovery exceeded four months, Barça could use LaLiga regulations to register Joan Garcia by taking advantage of 80% of the injured player's salary. However, the club quickly countered by assuring that doctors estimate a period of inactivity between four and five months (4-5 months).

Accumulated tension for months

Ter Stegen's anger with Barça goes back a long way. Since the club informed him of Joan Garcia's arrival to strengthen the goal, the German interpreted that his continuity was under threat. Added to this are rumors of a possible departure to ease the wage bill and his falling out with Hansi Flick at the end of last season.

The German coach did not play him in the last league match, despite having received medical clearance. Ter Stegen, upset, left for the Nations League, missing out on an important financial bonus. Later, with Joan Garcia's arrival and Szczesny's contract renewal as second goalkeeper, Flick was clear: the Sallent native would be the starter.

Far from accepting it, the German replied with another gesture that has further strained the situation: he complained again about discomfort and chose the surgery that will now keep him out for several months.

The locker room and captaincy, under debate

At the club, although they publicly keep respect for Ter Stegen, internally his role as captain is starting to be questioned. There are board members and coaching staff who believe that his attitude doesn't represent the values of the armband. All because of his lack of empathy with the group and for not prioritizing the collective good.

Currently, Barça's captains are Ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Raphinha, and Pedri. Flick, who has always aimed to keep harmony in the locker room, could reconsider the German's leadership. In fact, it is not ruled out that a vote among the players will be called, as was done last season.

A hidden farewell?

Some see Ter Stegen's latest moves as a strategy to force his departure without lowering his salary. His contract ends in June 2028, and the club doesn't want to carry such a high salary if he is not the starter. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper clings to his contractual rights and doesn't seem willing to give up anything.

With his imminent surgery, it is unlikely that Ter Stegen will be able to address the fans at the Trofeu Joan Gamper. Everything points to Ronald Araujo acting as first captain in that symbolic event. Meanwhile, in the halls of Ciutat Esportiva, more and more voices see his cycle as leader as finished.

Flick's management in the coming days will be key. Because beyond the operating rooms, Ter Stegen's real problem is no longer in his back, but in the locker room.