Sevilla trembles before the threat from Serie A: they could lose one of their best

The transfer market for Sevilla FC seemed to have calmed down after a hectic start, but in recent hours a new and unexpected front has emerged. From Italy, specifically from Bologna, alarms have gone off due to possible Serie A interest in one of the most outstanding—and at the same time recent—players in the Nervión squad.

While the Nervión club continues to assess what to do with players like Juanlu Sánchez, another player's name has forcefully made headlines. He is one of the wingers with the most potential in the squad and, although his time at the club has been brief, he has made an impact in the minutes he has played.

Italy on the lookout

Bologna are looking for alternatives to cover the highly likely departure of Dan Ndoye, and among the candidates to replace him is a familiar face from the Bundesliga: Sevilla's current winger. Alongside him, names such as Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge), Kevin (Shakhtar Donetsk), and Mohamed Ali Cho (Nice) are also being considered.

| XCatalunya, Canva, Sevilla FC

The player, who arrived at Sevilla during the winter transfer window for just over three million euros, hasn't been able to show his full potential due to an injury that sidelined him for much of last season. Even so, his performance in the matches he played has convinced the coaching staff led by Matías Almeyda.

Personal talk with Matías Almeyda

The relationship between the Argentine coach and the footballer has been key to keeping him motivated during his recovery. In fact, last Thursday, Almeyda personally approached the player during the training session to talk about tactical aspects and boost his confidence ahead of the upcoming friendly against Schalke 04, in which everything indicates he will be a starter.

| XCatalunya, Sevilla FC, @sscnapoli, Pixabay de Clker-Free-Vector-Images

Despite rumors about a possible departure, the coaching staff are still treating him as an essential piece of the project. Almeyda knows that his speed, dribbling ability, and game reading are valuable assets in a squad that has lost some depth due to injuries and recent departures.

A premature departure?

Bologna's interest, although it hasn't yet materialized into a formal offer, could put Sevilla's sporting management in a difficult position, as they are weighing both the financial and sporting impact of a possible sale. The Italian club would be willing to offer an amount close to five million euros, which would mean a slight capital gain.

However, Sevilla's leadership is in no hurry to make decisions. They trust the player can finally break out this season and become an attacking reference at Sánchez-Pizjuán. Moreover, selling him now could be interpreted as a lack of planning and weaken the club's image in front of their fans.

A footballer who sparks debate

On social media, the news has sparked mixed reactions among Sevilla fans. Some believe it would be a mistake to sell such a promising talent, while others think that if he doesn't become an undisputed starter, it's better to cash in now.

What is clear is that the market isn't over and that Italy will keep pushing to secure the striker's services. A footballer who, despite his short time at Nervión, has already delivered memorable moments and whom many forget arrived from Augsburg. The player we've been talking about all this time is Rubén Vargas.