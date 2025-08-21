Lamine Yamal's father, very upset, says what everyone thinks about Nicki Nicole

Mounir Nasraoui, Lamine Yamal's father, has reappeared before the press very angry about the new controversy that has arisen around his son. He was so visibly upset that he didn't hesitate to reveal what he really thinks about the Argentine singer, Nicki Nicole.

It was last July 13 when all the alarms went off around this young Spanish soccer prospect. On that day, the young man celebrated his 18th birthday in Barcelona. A party that, as everyone knows, wasn't free from controversy.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Now, with this topic still making waves, Lamine Yamal has once again become the target of the media. All of this happened after his alleged romance with the Argentine singer, Nicki Nicole, came to light .

These rumors began precisely after his controversial birthday party. Days later, journalist Javi de Hoyos claimed that, although there was only flirting at that celebration, on July 24 they allegedly kissed passionately in a nightclub.

However, the rumors intensified even more after Nicki Nicole attended the Joan Gamper Trophy wearing a Lamine Yamal jersey. This was a sporting event in which Barça faced the Italian club Como.

Now, according to several reports, the two allegedly spent a romantic getaway together in Monaco last weekend. There, they were seen acting very close, which has fueled speculation about a romantic connection.

For now, neither Lamine Yamal nor Nicki Nicole have wanted to comment on this supposed love story. Meanwhile, the young man's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has replied forcefully to questions from Europa Press about the Argentine artist. At that moment, he revealed what many people think of her.

Lamine Yamal's father speaks out about Nicki Nicole: "I just don't know who she is"

Visibly angry, after reporters asked him about the romance between Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole, Mounir Nasraoui was very clear: "I don't know who she is."

"I don't even know her image, what her face looks like... I can't tell you if they're dating or not, I don't know," the athlete's father added, referring to his son's supposed new crush.

| Europa Press

In addition, after making it clear that he doesn't plan to get involved in Lamine Yamal's life unless it's "something serious," Mounir Nasraoui went a step further. He didn't hesitate to say that his son's relationship with Nicki Nicole "is just kids' stuff."

"Those things are nonsense. I'm not going to be watching my son, who he's dating... Please, man, people deserve a little privacy too. I'm not going to be behind my son like a toad."

On the other hand, he didn't want to miss the chance to deny that his son has a photo of Nicki Nicole on his phone screen: "No way! I don't believe that. He has siblings, he has family, he has a mother, he has a father, he has a grandmother. He doesn't have to put there... I don't know who this Nicki Nicole is, nor am I interested in the poor girl," he emphasized.

Finally, before ending his remarks, Lamine Yamal's father made it very clear that he "doesn't want to know anything." "It's respectable that they have their own life, I don't care. I talk to my son, but in our traditions we have respect for children, and children for parents," he concluded.