Major updates in Marc Casadó's future: Deco is considering it

A new front is opening at FC Barcelona in this summer transfer window. The case of Marc Casadó, one of the most promising academy players in recent years, is generating debate within the sporting management. The midfielder, who didn't play a single minute in the league opener against Mallorca, knows that it will be difficult for him to find continuity this season.

The situation of the footballer from Sant Pere de Vilamajor is nothing like it was a year ago. Back then, injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal opened the door for him to become a starter, and Flick backed him until he established himself in the double pivot alongside Pedri. His performance convinced and he became a key piece in the first half of the season.

Now the scenario has changed. De Jong and Pedri are regulars for the German coach, while Gavi has already regained his best form after the injury that held him back last season. In addition, Marc Bernal is also back and is one of the club's major bets for the future. In this context, Marc Casadó starts from behind and knows that the competition will be fierce.

| FCB

The club's stance and the conditions for a possible departure

According to Santi Ovalle on Cadena SER, Barça would accept offers for Marc Casadó if the player asked to leave. However, Deco has been clear on this point: under no circumstances will negotiations take place for less than 30 million euros. The club doesn't intend to part ways with him, but they won't close the door if he chooses to seek playing time elsewhere.

Interested teams didn't take long to appear. Wolves and West Ham, two Premier League sides, have already expressed their interest, according to Matteo Moretto. Real Betis, which is looking for reinforcements after Johnny Cardoso's departure, is also keeping a close eye on his progress. Even from Italy, Como has reportedly inquired about his situation, although their proposal doesn't convince at Camp Nou for now.

The footballer's will and what's next in the transfer window

For now, Marc Casadó is keeping his stance clear: he doesn't want to leave. His desire is still to succeed at Barça, where he has developed since childhood and with which he has a strong emotional bond. Those around him convey calm. However, time is running out. With less than two weeks left before the window closes, the pressure from interested clubs could increase.

In England, they see Casadó as a perfect fit for the intensity of the Premier, and at Betis, they believe his arrival would fit into Pellegrini's project.

Key decision in the coming days

Everything suggests that the next ten days will be decisive in clarifying the academy player's future. If he accepts the challenge of fighting for minutes at Barça, he will remain under Flick's orders, although with less prominence than desired. If he decides to leave, he will have high-level offers and the Catalan club has already set his price.