Lamine Yamal's father speaks about Nico Williams's contract renewal: 'We...'

The transfer market saga this summer has experienced one of its most unexpected chapters with Nico Williams's contract renewal with Athletic Club, a decision that has sparked a true earthquake of reactions around FC Barcelona. However, among the wave of anger, cryptic messages, and sharp exchanges on social media, the calm and conciliatory tone of Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Lamine Yamal, the greatest Barça prospect at the moment, has stood out.

A viral Instagram live and a message for the Barça fans

In the midst of the media aftermath following Nico Williams's refusal to sign for Barça, Mounir Nasraoui surprised the football community with an Instagram live in which, far from fueling controversy, he conveyed calm and pride. José Álvarez, a panelist on El Chiringuito and one of the journalists who has followed the case most closely, broke the ice with a supportive comment: "You're amazing!".

Lamine Yamal's father's response was immediate and forceful, but respectful and satisfied with his son's situation. "José, it's all right, tete. We'll keep watching Lamine and others won't even be able to enjoy him. Don't worry, we've got everything done. Lamine Yamal is here with us, he's ours. Without hurting anything or anyone. May God bless us all, peace and love for everyone," he said, downplaying Nico Williams's change of heart and focusing on the present and future of the young Barça talent.

| Instagram

From the musical jab to a message of reassurance: Mounir Nasraoui's attitude

Just a few days ago, Mounir Nasraoui had already gone viral with an Instagram story in which he threw a more direct jab, accompanied by the song "No puedo confiar," interpreted as a dig at Nico Williams after his decision to renew with Athletic Club. That post was understood as a sign of disappointment and some anger from Lamine's family.

However, the tone in recent hours has shifted toward calm and gratitude. Nasraoui wanted to make it clear that Barça still have one of the brightest gems in European soccer and that, beyond others' decisions, Lamine Yamal's family feels fortunate: "We've got everything done. Lamine Yamal is here with us, he's ours."

Barça pride and a message of unity: "Without hurting anything or anyone"

At a time when the transfer market is full of broken promises, betrayals, and cross statements, Lamine Yamal's father's attitude stands out. He chooses to value what they already have and shows empathy toward those who ultimately won't be able to enjoy the young winger's magic. "We'll keep watching Lamine and others won't even be able to enjoy him," he emphasized, directly addressing Barça fans and the sense of pride surrounding the academy product.

Additionally, Nasraoui ended his remarks with a message of respect and harmony: "May God bless us all, peace and love for everyone." These words contrast with the usual noise of the market and have been very well received by Barça fans, who now place all their hopes in the growth and consolidation of Lamine Yamal as a Barça reference.