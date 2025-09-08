Lamine Yamal stirs things up after Türkiye - Spain: Nico Williams mocks

The Spanish national team's locker room experienced a bittersweet night after the historic thrashing against Türkiye in the World Cup qualifiers. The 0-6 (6-0) score reflected Luis de la Fuente's side's superiority, but a scene off the field stole part of the spotlight. The main character was Lamine Yamal, who faced an unexpected setback when he tried to leave the Konya stadium.

The young Barça striker finished the match searching through his suitcase for his passport. According to footage captured by local cameras, he even returned to the locker room to check if he had left it behind, but he couldn't find it. The episode forced the expedition to stop for several minutes while the player showed some unease. This is an unusual situation in such a tightly controlled logistical operation as that of the Spanish national team.

The incident happened a few minutes after Spain secured their lead in Group E with the biggest win in their history against Türkiye. It was a perfect night on the sporting side that, however, was marked by temporary concern over the young culé's documentation.

Nico Williams turns the scare into a viral joke

Meanwhile, minutes before this episode, Nico Williams made another moment go viral, which has been picked up by celebrity media. In the sequence, Yamal is seen showing his phone screen with a photo alongside Nicki Nicole, while Williams laughs along: "My boy is in love".

Obviously, Lamine Yamal was able to overcome his oversight and return to Spain with the rest of the expedition. However, he left plenty of headlines in the press, both in sports and entertainment media.

On the sporting side, Yamal's performance was once again solid. Without needing to score, he actively participated in offensive plays, confirming that he is a difference-maker in the present of the national team. At just 18 years old, it is no longer surprising that he is in the spotlight for his football, although his personal and social life inevitably follows him as well.

What's next for Yamal and the national team

The episode in Türkiye will remain just an anecdote, but it is a reminder that the young forward lives under constant scrutiny. Barça are waiting for him for the next La Liga match against Valencia, a key clash to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the table.

As for the national team, the emphatic victory boosts Luis de la Fuente's confidence and puts the squad in a privileged position ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For Yamal, the immediate challenge is to keep growing on the field while handling off-field situations with ease.