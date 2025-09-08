Who's captured Pedri González's heart? Barça and La Roja star breaks his silence

Great footballers don't just make headlines for what they do on the field. They also spark interest because of their private lives. In Pedri González's case, the anticipation has been constant.

The Canary Islander from FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team has become one of the most promising young footballers in European soccer. However, away from the stadiums, his love life has been surrounded by rumors and speculation.

The player's followers have been trying for a while to find out who the special person accompanying him is. On social media, there are plenty of theories, commented photos, and even gestures that some interpret as signs. The curiosity has been so strong that some media outlets dedicated entire programs to analyzing his movements. Until now, nothing had been officially confirmed.

Who is Pedri's partner: the rumors

For months, Pedri's name has been linked to different women. The most repeated was that of influencer Abril Cols. The reason: she was seen wearing a Barça jersey with the number 8 and keeping in touch with the footballer's family members.

Another rumor linked him to content creator Lorena Ramiro, whom some television shows pointed to as his secret partner. Tania Déniz, a former contestant on La Isla de las Tentaciones, even appeared on the list. All those stories remained mere speculation without solid evidence.

With so much anticipation, Pedri himself decided to set things straight. In an interview with journalist Juanma Castaño, he answered sincerely: "No, not yet. I'm too young for that." A short, direct, and forceful phrase, and with it he dismissed any romantic involvement and made it clear that there is no official partner.

His response settled the doubts, but it also revealed an uncommon side for a player his age. Pedri not only focuses on his athletic performance, but he also firmly protects his personal life. For many fans, this sincerity was a sign of maturity.

The young Canary Islander knows that he is going through a decisive stage in his career. Between injuries and the demands of the schedule, his energy is focused on soccer. Avoiding distractions is a way to shield himself and ensure that his performance is not affected.

Those who follow him on social media know this well. His posts rarely show personal moments. Most of his photos and videos revolve around training, matches, and sports celebrations. Only his family, and especially his mother, appear regularly as constant support.

Today, the reality is clear: Pedri is single and he accepts it naturally. For him, the present is about growing as a player and continuing to win titles with Barça and the Spanish National Team. If one day he decides to share his life with someone, it will be when he considers it appropriate. He will do it without rushing, without pressure, and with the same calmness with which he handles the ball on the field.