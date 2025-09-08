Nico Williams puts an end to rumors about Lamine Yamal and Nicky Nicole: clear images

Rumors spread quickly when it comes to young footballers and international music stars. Over the past week, Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole became the center of speculation after reports surfaced that the couple might have ended their relationship. This rumor started from silence on social media, but it ultimately amounted to nothing thanks to an unexpected scene in the Spanish national team's locker room.

The video that cleared up any doubt

Spain celebrated a historic thrashing against Türkiye, a resounding 6-0 (0-6) that confirms the great moment for Luis de la Fuente's squad. In the midst of the euphoria, Nico Williams took the opportunity to play a joke on his attacking teammate, Lamine Yamal. In a video recorded in the locker room, the Athletic player asked with a laugh: "Brother, why are you smiling at your phone?" The young Barça player's response wasn't verbal, but visual.

With a knowing smile, Yamal showed the screen of his cell phone, where a wallpaper with Nicki Nicole could be seen. He also blew a kiss toward the camera, closing off any possibility of doubt about his romantic situation. To top it off, Williams added the phrase "My boy's in love" in the post, tagging the blaugrana player and confirming that the relationship is more alive than ever.

| Instagram

The context of the breakup rumors

Speculation about a supposed breakup had arisen days earlier when several followers noticed the absence of recent photos together on social media. Some even claimed that both had distanced themselves and that the relationship had cooled off just weeks after making it official. However, there was no conclusive evidence, beyond interpretations of digital activity and the silence of those involved.

This new video not only disproves the comments, but also reinforces the narrative of a solid couple. Yamal and Nicki Nicole had already shown signs of complicity on different occasions. The Argentine artist recently posted a story with the song Me gustas, which many interpreted as a dedication to the forward. They also appeared together in posts where they were playing the same video game just minutes apart.

A romance that goes beyond soccer and music

Lamine Yamal is going through a crucial moment in his career. At just 18 years old, he hasn't just become one of the great prospects for FC Barcelona and the national team, but he has also learned to live with media exposure off the field. His lavish birthday party and now his relationship with Nicki Nicole have put him at the center of public interest.

Nicki, meanwhile, is one of the most relevant artists in Latin American urban music. After her breakthrough in 2019, she has collaborated with Bizarrap, Aitana, and Rels B, as well as starring in high-profile romances like the one she had with Peso Pluma or her failed engagement with Trueno. Her union with Lamine Yamal represents the fusion of two worlds at the height of popularity: the elite of soccer and global music.