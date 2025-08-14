Laia Alexandri (Women's Barça) celebrates two months of marriage with never-before-seen photos

There was a day in June that completely changed her emotional calendar. Today, two months later, Laia Aleixandri returns to the recent past to share an intimate piece with her followers. The Catalan center-back has wrapped up a frantic summer between the wedding aisle and the locker room tunnel. First came the "I do"; then, the return to Barça and after that, the training camp with the national team in the middle of the Euros.

Preparations, dress and the clue "M&L_14.06.25"

The footballer posted a series of images on Instagram showing the preparations, with a nostalgic and carefully curated tone. She is seen dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown, surrounded by her family as they adjust the final details. The caption winks at the date that marked everything: "M&L_14.06.25 ↳ Preparations", accompanying those locker room scenes that hadn't been shown before.

This isn't the first time the defender shares details of her big day. Days after the ceremony, she posted another album with a strong message. "14.06.2025, the happiest day of our lives," she confirmed, marking the date her fans had already guessed. That post set the celebratory tone that she now resumes with previously unseen material.

Who is Moisés Trillo

Laia married Moisés Trillo in mid-June, a sports professional and founder of BePlayer, an agency integrated into the YouFirst ecosystem specializing in women's soccer. His role in the industry and his close relationship with several players made the wedding spread like wildfire on social media and sports portals.

Among the familiar faces who attended the ceremony were teammates like Ona Batlle and Patri Guijarro, two key names in the Barça locker room. Their presence was recorded on profiles that follow the day-to-day of woso and in reports that circulated that weekend. The combination of soccer and romance made the wedding one of the events of the summer.

The return to Barça and the Euros that postponed the honeymoon

Just forty-eight hours after the wedding, Barça announced Aleixandri's signing through 2029, making official a sentimental and sporting return. The move was communicated officially and sealed the return of the center-back trained at La Masia, who arrives to strengthen an ambitious defense. The move closed an emotional circle at Can Barça and reorganized the player's summer.

With the Euros immediately after, the couple put the honeymoon on hold and postponed celebrations for later. Aleixandri herself admitted it in an interview during the tournament, where she described herself as "demanding" and focused on the collective goal. Her message reinforced the image of a professional who doesn't let her guard down even at the height of her personal life.

The new photos have sparked a wave of congratulatory and affectionate messages among fans and specialized journalists. The memory of "14.06.25" once again activates the story of a perfect summer, with nuptials, contract, and sporting goals ahead. The post confirms that, despite the noise of the market and the international schedule, the footballer keeps space to celebrate.