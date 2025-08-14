Carles Puyol's reaction that will delight Pau Cubarsí

At Barça, there are jersey numbers that carry more weight than a presentation. Each number brings with it memory, hierarchy, and expectations in the locker room. When one of La Masia's own inherits it, the story goes beyond the field and becomes a tale of legacy.

Official confirmation: Cubarsí will wear number 5 in 2025/26 for Barça

The club unveiled the squad with several new jersey numbers and a special ovation. Among them, the defender appeared with number 5, the same number that defined an era with Puyol. The registration was also reflected in LaLiga's update, which assigned that number to the center-back after the latest moves.

The context helps explain the change: Iñigo Martínez's departure left the number available and paved the way for the heir. In addition, this past season, Pau Cubarsí has shown that he can be the central piece of the blaugrana backline for many years.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

Puyol's gesture on Instagram turns a mirror into a symbolic handover

LaLiga posted an image on Instagram in which a young center-back looks at himself in the mirror and, in the reflection, the great captain appears. The piece, shared and tagged with Carles Puyol and the footballer himself, serves as a public blessing for the new owner of number 5.

The message is simple, but powerful for the locker room: the handover exists and has the legend's permission. The reaction of the former captain, involved in the post, fuels the academy product's motivation ahead of the season, since he is his idol.

2024/25 performance: minutes, impact, and projection as defensive leader

The academy product completed an outstanding season, with consistency in all competitions and presence on big nights. His official stats show over 4,000 minutes (more than 4,000 min.) and more than fifty matches, numbers unusual for his age.

In addition, his steady growth placed him among the squad's players with the greatest projection. The statistical snapshot of last season supports him as an undisputed starter for Hansi Flick.

| Instagram

Market value and rising status in the European landscape

The latest update set his valuation at 80 million euros, a figure that places him among the most valuable defenders in LaLiga. For an 18-year-old center-back, that number describes both present and potential. The projection is supported by data, competitive consistency, and increasingly mature game reading.

What number 5 means in today's Barça and how his style fits

The blaugrana number 5 is not just any number, but a promise of competitive ascendancy. The academy product fits the profile: aggressive in challenges, calm in buildup, and dominant in aerial duels. His passing range breaks lines and speeds up circulation, a key trait in Flick's model.

Puyol's public endorsement adds an emotional layer that matters in the locker room. With the legend's mirror, the message is clear: continuity of character, not just marketing.

Upcoming league debut and immediate competitive focus

LaLiga 2025/26 kicks off next weekend and Barça start their campaign away from home. Mallorca await, the first test for a champion who wants to make a statement from August. It will be a good test to measure how the academy product handles the weight of number 5 in a challenging setting. The start of the schedule will shape the narrative of the first weeks.

The mirror has already spoken, and so has the jersey number. Now it's up to the field to confirm what the image suggests: leadership and consistency.