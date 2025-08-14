Cristóbal Soria sinks Tomás Roncero for what he says about Nico Williams

Athletic confirmed at the beginning of July that Nico Williams had renewed his contract until 2035, a move that closed the door to Barcelona's interest and secured their franchise footballer. The club announced it with a symbolic video on the Barakaldo mural and emphasized that the goal was "to keep making history" at San Mamés. Even so, there are still ongoing debates surrounding the player.

Performance 24/25: 45 matches, 11 goals and 7 assists with a European focus

In the 2024/25 season, the Spanish international played 45 matches, scored 11 goals and provided 7 assists, with 3,130 minutes of competition. In LaLiga, he recorded 29 appearances, 5 goals and 5 assists, and in the Europa League he added 13 matches, 5 goals and 2 assists.

His role with Spain further elevated his public perception. The forward was decisive last summer and scored in the Euro final, contributing to a hugely important title. That international impact fueled transfer expectations and justified Athletic's effort to secure him long-term.

The statement on television that triggered Roncero's response

The issue exploded on the set of El Chiringuito when Cristóbal Soria made a statement that outraged Tomás Roncero. The panelist argued that, no matter how well things go, a player who aspires to be "world-class" can't do so at Athletic, nor at Sevilla or Betis. He added that even recent champion clubs, like Napoli, don't have "top" players of that caliber, and asked that no one be offended by his bluntness.

In his intervention, Soria hardly left any room for Roncero to reply. First, because his argument has an undeniable point of reality: no matter how competitive Athletic may be, their ceiling for international titles and top-level leagues doesn't compare to that of the clubs that dominate Europe.

Second, because Soria himself was consistent by including Sevilla, his beloved team, in the same reflection, showing that his analysis wasn't biased by club colors. That honesty, combined with the evidence that in today's soccer only a handful of clubs truly compete for everything, left Roncero without solid arguments to counter.

Can someone be "world-class" from San Mamés? Sporting and project keys

The current elite is defined not only by the jersey, but by sustained performance, impact in big matches and European consistency. Williams has shown dribbling, composure and vision to set up the strikers, as well as production in Europe. With a recognizable structure and a coach who keeps continuity, Athletic can offer him focus, minutes and a central role that he might lose at an overcrowded giant.

Clause, salary and market value: what the numbers say this summer

The renewal came with a top-level financial boost within the locker room and with a clause that, according to local sources, amounts to 90 million. His market value is 70 million after the latest update in June, a figure that places him among the most sought-after strikers in LaLiga.

What's next: leading role and a question for the 2025/26 season

The immediate challenge for the winger is to turn his impact into decisive consistency in top-level matches. He'll need double-digit numbers again and to take a step forward on European nights, where every action is magnified.