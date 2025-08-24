Koundé: his candidate for the Ballon d'Or, Lamine in shock: 'You're getting me into trouble...'

Jules Koundé has taken a decisive step in his career. The French center-back has signed a contract extension with Barça until 2030. This commitment shows mutual trust between the player and the Catalan club. After the announcement, he gave statements that left no one indifferent.

The defender reviewed the team's objectives and his personal vision. The clearest one is to win the Champions League, though without becoming obsessed. According to Koundé, Barça are ready to compete with anyone. His ambition reflects the hunger in the blaugrana locker room.

The Champions League, a goal but not an obsession

Koundé admitted that the biggest challenge of the season will be Europe. The fans demand to shine again in the top continental competition. The Frenchman recalled that the club has a squad to achieve it. However, he pointed out that they must not lose their mental balance.

"Barça must always aim for the highest, but calmly." That's how the defender defined it, making it clear that they prioritize working game by game. Flick shares that philosophy and seeks to consolidate this competitive group. With this mentality, the locker room faces the new season with ambition.

The most uncomfortable question

Amid the euphoria over the signing, a controversial question arose. Who deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or? The choice seemed complicated: Ousmane Dembélé with PSG or the Barça gem. Koundé's answer was desired and created tension in the room.

After a few seconds of pause and a smile, he answered. He acknowledged that between both candidates, his choice was Lamine Yamal. He believes that the young blaugrana star has done enough to deserve it. His season was outstanding, leading Barça to a historic treble.

Lamine versus Dembélé

The center-back didn't want to downplay Dembélé's brilliant campaign in Paris. He recalled that he was decisive in the Champions League won by PSG. However, he highlighted the maturity and talent of his Barça teammate. For Koundé, the future of soccer lies with Lamine.

The 18-year-old forward is already considered a global reference. His creative ability, important goals, and leadership are surprising for his youth. The connection between veterans and young players is proving key at Barça. Lamine has become the symbol of that transition.

An open race for the Ballon d'Or

The award will be presented on September 22 in Paris. Lamine and Dembélé are among the main favorites to lift the trophy. The contest symbolizes two styles and two different eras of soccer. One is emerging in Barcelona and the other is established in the French capital.

Koundé appeared convinced that both have solid arguments. However, he reaffirmed that his personal choice is clear and natural. "If he wins, it'll be deserved. He's done everything to achieve it." With those words, he made his support for the young Barça prodigy clear.

The importance of his contract extension

Beyond the statements, the Frenchman's new contract is vital. It ensures long-term defensive stability in a team full of talent. Barça seek to consolidate a strong core with strategic contract extensions. Koundé joins Pedri, Gavi, Araújo, and Cubarsí.

The club's message is clear: protect their best players. With contracts until the end of the decade, Laporta guarantees sporting continuity. The goal is not to repeat mistakes from other recent periods. This policy is already delivering visible results on the field and among the fans.

What's next for Barça

Koundé, extended until 2030, symbolizes this solid and competitive project. His words about the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or sum up the spirit. The trust in their own talent and the ambition to conquer Europe. A Barça that looks to the future with hope and determination.