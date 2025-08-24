Ancelotti does Real Madrid a favor: Xabi Alonso is grateful

Carlo Ancelotti has made a decision that changes several important plans. Brazil's coach is prioritizing the recovery of one of his defenders. Just as he recently did with Vinícius, he decides not to push him unnecessarily. He prefers for him to stay in Madrid during the upcoming international break.

Brazil will play two qualifying matches on the road to the 2026 World Cup. The five-time champions will play in Rio de Janeiro against Chile and in Bolivia. However, they arrive at the event without pressure because they are already qualified. Ancelotti is taking advantage of that context to avoid risks with recently recovered players.

In the past, national teams used to draft footballers without considering the consequences. Clubs protested because they returned injured or with more accumulated fatigue. Now, the situation is different, at least with the Italian coach. He knows perfectly well what it means to properly manage each player's timing.

His goal is clear: to bet on prudence and common sense. He prefers to have fewer players available in September, but to avoid any untimely relapses. This way, he makes sure to have everyone at their highest level afterward. It's a gesture that benefits the national team, the club, and the footballer.

The main name behind the gesture

The main beneficiary is Éder Militao, Real Madrid's center-back. After overcoming two torn cruciate ligaments, he needs continuity without excesses. The Brazilian is back, but he still hasn't reached his peak. That's why Ancelotti has decided to protect him and give him more time.

Militao missed most of the last two seasons due to injuries. Last September, he even traveled to Brazil with discomfort, returning in worse condition. That experience caused discomfort at the white club and in Valdebebas. Today, the coach is avoiding repeating a mistake that hurt everyone.

A favor for Xabi Alonso as well

Real Madrid is celebrating the decision, which helps their new coach. Xabi Alonso will be able to count on his starting defender during the break. He will have Militao available to train and consolidate automatisms in the back line. The Basque coach considers the Brazilian a key piece alongside Rüdiger and Huijsen.

The center-back has shown in preseason that he is back with more confidence than ever. He scored goals in friendlies and delivered solid performances in the first matches. In La Liga, he returned to Santiago Bernabéu as a starter after 283 days. There, he confirmed that he was ready to regain his undisputed status.

Ancelotti protects Brazil's and the player's future

The coach's management is also strategic with the next World Cup in mind. Brazil already has their spot secured, so they can manage their efforts. They don't want to risk a key defender again. The priority is to reach 2026 with all the leaders in top form.

"Time will tell" is the motto Ancelotti repeats with every decision. He knows perfectly well the footballer's strengths and weaknesses after coaching him for years. Avoiding long trips, altitude changes, and accumulated minutes is sensible. With calm, Militao will be able to recover his form without setbacks or painful relapses.

Relief for Madridists

Real Madrid fans are celebrating that the center-back will stay to train. The team needs defensive solidity to face a demanding schedule. The international break will serve to strengthen the back line's chemistry. Alonso will have more time to work on the team's tactical structure.

With a contract until 2028 and at 27 years old, Militao is facing a crucial moment in his football career. The club fully trusts that he will become indispensable again. His absence with Brazil is not a resignation, but a breather. It's proof that smart management is sometimes worth more.