Jota Jordi sinks Florentino Pérez after PSG's 4-0 win over Real Madrid

PSG, led by Luis Enrique, swept the semifinals with a 4-0 win that left the white team completely stunned, in one of the worst matches of Xabi Alonso's cycle. The desired conquest of the seventh title of the season—the dreamed-of "septete"—vanished in the most painful way, and social media didn't take long to react.

One of the most forceful was Jota Jordi. The El Chiringuito panelist and confessed Barça supporter took the opportunity to launch one of his classic digs at Madridists. "Congratulations on the SEPTETE with Mbappé," he wrote ironically on his X account.

From septete... nothing at all

Since Mbappé's arrival at the white club, the friendly press and much of the fanbase dreamed of absolute dominance, with a dream squad capable of winning everything. The word "septete" became a mantra, almost a promise. But reality has been very different.

Since the French striker's arrival, Madrid have accumulated disappointments: they fell in the Copa del Rey, didn't win La Liga, exited the Champions League early, and now, when it seemed the path was clear to win the Club World Cup, they were crushed by their executioner: PSG. The same team that was his home for years.

A reality check at MetLife Stadium

The match was a disaster from the start. The absences in defense—Huijsen suspended, Trent injured—forced Xabi Alonso to improvise. Asencio came in as a center back and made a childish mistake in the first minute, gifting PSG the opening goal. Shortly after, Rüdiger would make another blunder that Dembélé turned into the second goal.

With just ten minutes played, Madrid were already down 2-0. There were still two more goals to come that would seal the final rout. PSG played at will. Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, Dembélé... they all excelled in a team that pressed, combined, struck, and overwhelmed without mercy.

Luis Enrique, once questioned for signing without big names, has built a fearsome team. He has already won everything this season and is about to close out a perfect year, something Real Madrid could only imagine.

The most media-hyped signing, without titles

Mbappé's case is symbolic. His signing was an institutional victory for Florentino Pérez, a strategic move after years of failed attempts. But since the Frenchman started wearing white, the balance has been disappointing. He hasn't just failed to be decisive in big matches, but the team hasn't won any major title.

Mbappé, far from shining, has been overshadowed by the pressure and the lack of a system that enhances him. Jota Jordi hit the nail on the head by using the irony of the "septete" as a jab. Not just because of the sporting blow, but because of what it represents in the white imagination: the unfulfilled promise of a hegemony that never arrived.

Now what?

Real Madrid end their season with more shadows than lights. Modric and Lucas Vázquez said goodbye to the club amid chaos, Courtois saved dignity between the posts, and Valverde was the only one who stepped up. That's not enough. Xabi Alonso has a lot of work ahead.

Meanwhile, while the locker room tries to process the blow, Madridists can't help but look at social media... and see Jota Jordi celebrating, as if it were a Barça title, the end of the white season: "Congratulations on the SEPTETE with Mbappé." Ironic, cruel... and hard to refute.