This is how Tomás Roncero consoles himself after Real Madrid's embarrassment against PSG

Real Madrid has experienced one of their darkest nights in recent years. In a Club World Cup semifinal that promised to be epic, the white team was steamrolled by an outstanding PSG, led by Luis Enrique, who has built a true powerhouse. The final score, 4-0, leaves little doubt: it was a complete rout.

However, in the midst of disaster, there are always those who look for a glimmer of hope. Tomás Roncero, an eternal defender of Madridism in good times and, above all, in bad, wanted to cling to the few positives left by the debacle at MetLife Stadium. He did so in the way he knows best: on Twitter, with a message as hopeful as it was resigned.

"At least one good piece of news. Carvajal and Militao are back, 50% of the defense that won Europe. We need them," wrote the AS journalist on his official account, trying to lift spirits after the blow. The return of two defensive pillars now stands as the only possible consolation for a fanbase that doesn't know whether to cry, get angry, or both at the same time.

| Real Madrid, Canva

A semifinal to forget

The semifinal against PSG was a series of mistakes and blunders. Everything started to go wrong after Huijsen was sent off in the previous match against Borussia Dortmund. His absence left Madrid crippled. But the worst was yet to come: just a few minutes into the match, Asencio made a rookie mistake that gifted the first goal to Fabián.

Minutes later, Rüdiger would make another gift that Dembélé didn't waste. With barely ten minutes played, Madrid was already losing 2-0. The Parisian avalanche was unstoppable, with PSG pressing like a pack of wolves and Xabi Alonso's team completely overwhelmed. Neither the system, nor the attitude, nor the substitutions worked.

| YouTube, XCatalunya, @X, Canva Creative Studio

Xabi under fire

Without his starting defense and without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was dropped from the squad at the last minute, Xabi improvised a backline that didn't measure up. He abandoned the three-man defense that had worked so well for him and opted for a 4-3-3 that didn't last even one round. The plan fell apart and PSG, mercilessly, went for the kill.

Neither Vinicius nor Bellingham showed up. The Brazilian was even substituted with 25 minutes left, something many interpreted as a warning from the coach. Courtois saved the team from an even bigger defeat, and Valverde, as always, showed his grit. But they were exceptions in the midst of chaos.

Luis Enrique, architect of the champion

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's PSG is dazzling the world. Without big-name stars but with a perfectly oiled collective, the Asturian coach has created a team that recalls Guardiola's best Barça or Pep's City. Control, pressing, speed, verticality... They have it all.

As if the pain weren't enough, the match also served as a farewell for two Madrid legends: Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez. The Croatian, possibly the best midfielder in the club's history, leaves without a photo lifting this trophy, but with an unforgettable career. Meanwhile, Lucas received the tribute he deserved in the form of minutes and applause.

A defeat that leaves a mark

The defeat hurts. Not just because of the result, but because of the feeling that Madrid is far from the level demanded by the elite. Xabi has a lot of work ahead. The club needs to strengthen, redefine their system, and get their stars back. The hard work isn't over, as Marca aptly headlines. It's only just begun.

Meanwhile, Tomás Roncero, wearing the jersey, remains steadfast: "Carvajal and Militao are back. We need them." A message that's more a plea than a celebration.