New option for Real Oviedo's goal: extensive experience in LaLiga

Real Oviedo's goal remains in the spotlight of the summer transfer market after their desired promotion to LaLiga. Now, the spotlight is on Argentina: the Carbayón club is considering signing a goalkeeper with extensive experience in LaLiga.

He spent four seasons between the posts at Cádiz. His time in the yellow goal was marked by outstanding performances, reliable reflexes, and decisive moments in key matches.

A goalkeeper with a past at Cádiz and little prominence at River Plate

Since his return to River Plate in July 2024, Argentine goalkeeper Conan Ledesma has had little opportunity. He has played only five matches in the last season, limited by Franco Armani's presence in the Argentine team. That lack of minutes could speed up his departure this summer, with Oviedo lurking to convince him.

Why Ledesma is liked at El Requexón: experience and circumstances

According to regional media such as RTPA, the Asturian club believes that Ledesma could join without taking up a non-EU spot thanks to his dual nationality. Ledesma is a viable option to strengthen the goal and fits the rules. The team, which has already announced Salomón Rondón and Alberto Reina, wants to provide stability in all its lines. Bringing in a veteran goalkeeper with LaLiga experience fits perfectly with their plans.

In addition, his particular contractual situation with River—valid until December 2028—positions him as a possible loan, as long as the negotiation is favorable for both Grupo Pachuca and River itself.

The role he would have at Carlos Tartiere

If signed, Conan Ledesma would arrive to complement Aarón Escandell, Oviedo's main goalkeeper, in the style of a reliable rotation. He is attributed with a profile as a reliable goalkeeper, ideal for stepping in at key moments without destabilizing the first-choice keeper.

Paunovic and the sporting management want to have a deep and competitive squad. Considering that Quentin Braat left for French Rodez, Oviedo is betting on a proven goalkeeper to face the demands of LaLiga.

Possible scenarios and next steps in the market

Ongoing negotiations: Oviedo is resisting ruling out the Ledesma option, awaiting progress in the agreement with River and clarity on whether it will be a loan or a transfer.

Names like Andriy Lunin (complex transfer) and James Rodríguez are also being mentioned, although the Colombian midfielder is more likely to arrive on loan.

Meanwhile, Oviedo will begin training at El Requexón on July 14. In the meantime, the sporting management is looking to finalize reinforcements before that date.

Added value in goal for a very demanding LaLiga

Ledesma would bring the following to the Blues:

Proven experience in LaLiga, with almost 140 matches at Cádiz and 43 clean sheets. Maturity and leadership, key qualities for a group returning to the top division after 24 years.

In a goal where Aarón Escandell starts as the first-choice, Ledesma would provide guarantees when needed, reducing risks in a promotion that requires competing with caution and ambition.

If completed, Oviedo will have added credibility and solidity to their project. A great show that their return to LaLiga is not an experiment, but the beginning of a new, well-founded sporting chapter.